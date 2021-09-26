Royals vs. Tigers Sunday open thread

The final time the Royals will face a Cleveland team called the Indians is now a four-game series that’s taking place between both Cleveland and Kansas City. The series will begin with what would have been the finale on Wednesday afternoon, but instead was pushed to a mutual Monday off day because of rain. Since these two teams just played, I won’t get into great detail on the Indians. We know that they’ve been somewhat disappointing because of a lack of offense and a ton of injuries to their pitching staff. They’re finally healthy, but it’s too little, too late. They do still have an opportunity to finish above .500 for the ninth straight season, but they need to win six of their final seven games, which is possible, but seems unlikely for a team that has only done that a couple different times this season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO