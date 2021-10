Well, that was certainly an unusual Superhero. May 28th was the last time Adbert Alzolay landed in the top spot. With 3⅔ scoreless innings against a blazing hot Cardinals team, Adbert landed the Superhero award in this one. This is certainly the kind of outing that leaves you torn. Does the stuff play up out of the pen? Should you be considering using him in this kind of role for the long term? Or the flip side, is the ability to shut down a hot team like that for the better part of four innings indicative of someone who should be starting? I wouldn’t have made that kind of leap 20 years ago. But increasingly, you are only looking for five and maybe six innings out of a starter.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO