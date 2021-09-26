CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oleksandr Usyk reveals his trainer 'pushed' him NOT to knock out Anthony Joshua during his comprehensive points win, admitting his corner told him: 'Just stop and do your job'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOleksandr Usyk has revealed his trainer 'pushed' him not to knock out Anthony Joshua on his way to a stunning victory against the British favourite on Saturday night. The wily Ukrainian, undefeated as a professional boxer - 19-0 with 13 KOs - won via a unanimous points decision with a spectacular display in front of more than 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

