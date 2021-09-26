Oleksandr Usyk reveals his trainer 'pushed' him NOT to knock out Anthony Joshua during his comprehensive points win, admitting his corner told him: 'Just stop and do your job'

Eddie Hearn admits Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk is “devastating”.The former undisputed world cruiserweight champion put on a masterclass of heavyweight boxing in an electric atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to become world heavyweight king for the first time.Joshua finished the bout slumped against the ropes as his smaller foe looked for a dramatic finish and while it was not forthcoming, Usyk claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles after he was given the nod by all three judges.Scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 were just reward after a near-masterclass from the unbeaten Usyk, who became only the third...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO