The idea came to Fredi González as Cedric Mullins rounded the bases and returned to the dugout. He just needed to execute it. González wanted the Orioles to stay in the dugout Friday night and allow Mullins to run onto the field alone for the top of the third inning. To let the crowd cheer him again for becoming the first player in club history with 30 home runs and 30 steals in the same season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO