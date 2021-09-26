CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Witt Jr. and Jackson Kowar win Royals minor league awards

By Juan Cisneros
fox4kc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have awarded two promising prospects within the organization with the top awards for minor leaguers. Bobby Witt Jr. is the George Brett Hitter of the Year and Jackson Kowar is the Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year. Witt Jr. spent the 2021...

