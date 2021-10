Twenty years after its original proposed release, David Bowie's 2001 album Toy, which was never officially released, will be made available on Jan. 7. After his performance at the 2000 Glastonbury Festival, Bowie returned to the studio with his band to record reworked versions of songs he first recorded between 1964-71. At the time, the idea was to record the tracks live, choose the best takes and release a "surprise" album as quickly as possible — a promotional concept that, like many things Bowie did, was several years ahead of its time.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO