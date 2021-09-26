Colts owner Jim Irsay shares frustration with Carson Wentz over injuries, vaccination status

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has had terrible luck with quarterbacks since Andrew Luck announced his retirement.

Irsay now has one of the most injury-prone quarterbacks in the NFL in Carson Wentz, and he shared his frustration about the veteran signal-caller in a recent interview.

Irsay addressed whether Wentz will play against the Tennessee Titans this weekend after spraining both of his ankles last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams but strayed from the subject in his response.

Via Fox 59:

"I know he wants to go," Irsay said. "I know how hard he's worked. I know he's respected in the locker room, and all those sorts of things. But, you know, he has to stay healthy. You know, no one's hiding behind the M.O. of the past. That was there, and you know since we you know came here and going through the months we've been through, there's been difficulties. And it also makes it difficult if you're not vaccinated, you know, because it makes it harder to depend on someone if they're not vaccinated. So they have freedom of choice and we understand that. But, you know, we — we're hoping he can come back and play well. I think he'll be a game-time decision."

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, has already missed plenty of time this year. He missed five days during the preseason after close contact with an infected person and missed time after foot surgery.

It's not surprising that Irsay is sharing his frustration about Wentz being unvaccinated. The Colts are among several teams with a cluster of big-name players who have refused to get vaccinated.

Teams that have COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could be forced to forfeit games if unable to make up the game during the 18-week schedule. So, Irsay is understandably frustrated, especially because an outbreak could heavily impact his team's season.

Indy enters Sunday's game against the Titans 0-2, with losses to the Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Wentz is expected to start despite his ankle sprains.