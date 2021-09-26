CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts owner Jim Irsay shares frustration with Carson Wentz over injuries, vaccination status

By Erin Walsh
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has had terrible luck with quarterbacks since Andrew Luck announced his retirement.

Irsay now has one of the most injury-prone quarterbacks in the NFL in Carson Wentz, and he shared his frustration about the veteran signal-caller in a recent interview.

Irsay addressed whether Wentz will play against the Tennessee Titans this weekend after spraining both of his ankles last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams but strayed from the subject in his response.

Via Fox 59:

"I know he wants to go," Irsay said. "I know how hard he's worked. I know he's respected in the locker room, and all those sorts of things. But, you know, he has to stay healthy. You know, no one's hiding behind the M.O. of the past. That was there, and you know since we you know came here and going through the months we've been through, there's been difficulties. And it also makes it difficult if you're not vaccinated, you know, because it makes it harder to depend on someone if they're not vaccinated. So they have freedom of choice and we understand that. But, you know, we — we're hoping he can come back and play well. I think he'll be a game-time decision."

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, has already missed plenty of time this year. He missed five days during the preseason after close contact with an infected person and missed time after foot surgery.

It's not surprising that Irsay is sharing his frustration about Wentz being unvaccinated. The Colts are among several teams with a cluster of big-name players who have refused to get vaccinated.

Teams that have COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could be forced to forfeit games if unable to make up the game during the 18-week schedule. So, Irsay is understandably frustrated, especially because an outbreak could heavily impact his team's season.

Indy enters Sunday's game against the Titans 0-2, with losses to the Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Wentz is expected to start despite his ankle sprains.

ClutchPoints

Colts LB Darius Leonard’s 31-word outburst after disappointing 0-3 start

The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 0-3 on the season after Sunday’s Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and sure enough, star linebacker Darius Leonard is not happy. Following their 25-16 loss to the Titans, Leonard went on an expletive-laden rant about the Colts’ ugly start to the 2021 campaign. Before the defeat at the hands of Tennessee, the Colts lost to the Seattle Seahawks (28-16) and Los Angeles Rams (27-24).
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts QB Carson Wentz could start Sunday vs. Titans despite ankle injuries?

Carson Wentz injured both of his ankles in the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, and it has been widely assumed that he will miss at least one game. Perhaps that will not be the case. Wentz was a surprise participant in practice on Friday, which...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 3 victory over Colts

Leave it to Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to be pissed off about something even after an important Week 3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Following Tennessee’s 25-16 win, Vrabel did his usual session with the media, but after he was finished he apparently...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Coach Has Unfortunate Update On Star OL Quenton Nelson

If the Indianapolis Colts are going to pick up their first win of the 2021 season this Sunday, they’ll most likely have to do it without All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson. During last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Nelson left early due to a high-ankle sprain. It didn’t look good at all and he was taken off the field in a medical cart.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts News: With or without Carson Wentz, Colts have problems

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts failing to support Carson Wentz in the pass protection department means their starting quarterback’s status is up in the air for a massive Week 3 contest. Indianapolis is 3 of 8 in the red zone so far, ranked 28th in the NFL inside the 20-yard line.
NFL
National football post

Week 2 injuries: Colts QB Carson Wentz rolled ankle ‘pretty bad’

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was unable to finish Sunday’s game with a sprained right ankle and will require further evaluation on Monday. Indianapolis blew a late lead and lost 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz was injured when he collapsed awkwardly under the weight of Rams defensive tackle...
NFL
