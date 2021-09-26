CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Boonville pick up valuable experience in Gans Creek Classic

Boonville Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams got the experience of a lifetime Saturday while competing in the Gans Creek 5K in Columbia. Home of the Missouri men’s and women’s cross-country teams, Boonville head coach Melissa Baker said it was great experience for the team competing for the first time at the Gans Creek Classic. “It is the largest cross-country meet in the state, and it’s on the state course,” Baker said. “I was so excited for our two freshmen, Tanaja Bledsoe and Edison Baker. Both of them ran personal records by at least two minutes. Emily Gibson and Hayden Williams also ran well. Emily had her season best time. The energy at the course is really fun. They have over 200 runners in each race. We ran early in the morning and it was foggy, but of the runners stated after the race that they loved running on that course. We will definitely be going back.”

