Not everyone likes bad 1970s dance music!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Social media is ruining concerts. Everyone (well, most) holds up their phones to film it, and everyone (almost everyone) sings along to everything. Vocalists usually encourage people when to sing along. Instead, it seems like fans are trying to prove their city has the number one fans, instead of just enjoying the concert right in front of their faces (if only they'd put down the phone). I thought we went to hear the music, not hear ourselves off-key. Am I overthinking this? If I was the vocalist, I'd feel drowned out. I've noticed this at metal concerts for some of my favorite bands. Like, it's not karaoke night; people paid to hear their favorite band.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO