Lakers Video: Ernie Johnson Opens Up About Being On Air Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

More than a year-and-a-half has passed and the basketball world is still at a loss for words after the tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The NBA and its players have done their best to keep Bryant’s spirit and memory alive, with Kevin Durant and Team USA even honoring him during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Lakers icon was beloved by everyone in the league and he would be proud to see how they have competed since the accident occurred.