Texas State

See how much of Texas is experiencing drought conditions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(STACKER.COM) — Nearly one-third of Americans experienced a weather disaster this summer, giving them first-hand experience into a future of extreme hurricanes, wildfires, storms, and floods caused by global climate change. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA both show rapid warming in the 21st century, with the past decade being the hottest on record. According to The Washington Post, the cost of responding to these weather disasters is more than $81 billion per year.

KGLO News

Drought conditions increase with September ending drier than normal

DES MOINES — The latest drought monitor reflects the lack of rain we’ve seen in the state in September. The Department of Natural Resources’ Tim Hall some areas that were in D-1 moderate drought have now moved to the D-2 severe drought category. “About double the amount of the state that is currently in D-2, pulling some of the D-1 areas up into D-2. So, there’s a large area of dryness in east-central Iowa,” he says. Only about 24% of the state is reporting not drought conditions — down from about 25 % last week.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Worsen

(Radio Iowa) The latest drought monitor reflects the lack of rain we’ve seen in the state in September. The D-N-R’s Tim Hall some areas that were in D-1 moderate drought have now moved to the D-2 severe drought category. “About double the amount of the state that is currently in...
MyStateline.com

Drought conditions worsen; Rain chances for the weekend

The latest drought monitor shows severe drought conditions now expanding across much of northern Illinois for the end of September, with extreme drought conditions over northeast McHenry and Lake counties in northeast Illinois. Rainfall was hard to come by during the month of September, really for much of the year,...
ROCKFORD, IL
everythinglubbock.com

Drought reveals 130-year-old shipwreck in North Dakota

(KXMB) — A shipwreck in the Missouri River that hasn’t been seen for over a decade has recently become visible. Archeologists say the Abner O’Neal shipwreck has revealed itself due to North Dakota’s statewide drought. “Through changes in how the dams are managed. The water really affects how much you...
