See how much of Texas is experiencing drought conditions

DES MOINES — The latest drought monitor reflects the lack of rain we’ve seen in the state in September. The Department of Natural Resources’ Tim Hall some areas that were in D-1 moderate drought have now moved to the D-2 severe drought category. “About double the amount of the state that is currently in D-2, pulling some of the D-1 areas up into D-2. So, there’s a large area of dryness in east-central Iowa,” he says. Only about 24% of the state is reporting not drought conditions — down from about 25 % last week.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO