CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Boston Bruins: Jack Studnicka determined to prove his value

By Editorials
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpectations were high for Jack Studnicka entering last season. The former second-round pick was one of the Boston Bruins‘ top prospects and a crucial part of the future. The Ontario native, however, struggled to make an impact and had three points in 20 games. With the 2021-2022 campaign only weeks away, Studnicka is determined to prove he belongs in the NHL.

causewaycrowd.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonhockeynow.com

Don’t Sleep On Studnicka As New Second Line Center For Bruins

Charlie Coyle may still be the favorite to replace longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci on the team’s second line this season but don’t sleep on Jack Studnicka. The 22-year-old center – who with just 22 NHL games under his belt, is still a rookie – has gotten rave reviews for arriving back in Boston as a much more polished and physical specimen.
NHL
chatsports.com

Jack Studnicka says he’s become more ‘explosive’ following off-season training

Jack Studnicka ascended in Boston’s prospect rankings after the Bruins selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. He followed up a stellar career in the Ontario Hockey League with a fine first impression with the Providence Bruins during his first professional hockey season in 2019-20. The Bruins...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins Notebook: All eyes on Jack Studnicka ahead of camp

In case you haven’t heard, Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka has arrived to Bruins camp with an extra 15 pounds to his name. Fortunately for Studnicka, this isn’t the same extra 15 pounds I’m walking into Warrior Ice Arena (salad and Reese’s Cup diet, substitute french fries for salads) with. It’s a healthy 15 pounds of muscle, achieved through an offseason program and extra work with Brian McDonough’s Edge Performance Systems in Foxborough. To be honest, I always get a little nervous when we start hyping up a player’s added weight. As obvious as it may seem — especially for a player as light as Studnicka — weight hype often feels like the start of the end. It’s kinda up there with ‘best shape of my life’ commentary.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Jack Studnicka The B's New #2 Center?

The Boston Bruins head into training camp with a possible position battle. Bruins' head coach Bruce Cassidy said earlier this summer that Charlie Coyle is the team's new #1 center but somebody has really turned heads recently. Jack Studnicka spent his whole summer in Boston and put on 15 pounds...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Studnicka
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Don Sweeney
NHL

Studnicka Focused on Adding Strength Over Offseason

BOSTON - Jack Studnicka headed into the summer knowing one thing for certain: he needed to get stronger. The 2017 second-round pick suited up for 20 games with the Bruins last season, notching a goal and two assists. It was hardly the offensive showing he was aiming for after collecting 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games for Providence in 2019-20.
SPORTS
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Studnicka, Lysell Shine But Bruins Lose 3-2 To Rangers

With more likely Providence Bruins and below in the lineup, the Boston Bruins held their own in a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. With likely just five, maybe six, players that will make the Boston Bruins roster out of camp, the...
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: The kids definitely showed up to play

Last night, the Boston Bruins ended up losing 3-2 to the New York Rangers in their second preseason tilt. A loss was arguably expected after seeing both team’s lineups, as the Rangers played some of their top players like Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome, K’ Andre Miller, and Kaapo Kakko. The Bruins, on the other hand, primarily ran with depth players and prospects.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Details Grueling Offseason Weight-Gain Program

Jack Studnicka didn’t put on weight by accident or negligence. The Boston Bruins center explained to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa how he gained 15 pounds of muscle this offseason. Studnicka’s added bulk was the result of an intense regimen of eating 4,000 calories per day and lifting weights diligently in Foxboro, Mass., under the watchful eyes of Edge Performance Systems founder Brian McDonough.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#Bruinsdiehards#Boston Hockey
clnsmedia.com

Jack Studnicka looks good so far & Fabian Lysell Belongs

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports give their takeaways from the Bruins first two preseason games. The guys talk about Jack Studnicka, John Moore fighting for a spot, Fabian Lysell and a lot of bottom six forwards. Topics on Poke The Bear Ep. 63:
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Boston Bruins Invite Ness To NHL Training Camp

The Boston Bruins will have a few extra bodies at NHL training as it gets going this week, but there won’t be any big name tryouts for a B’s roster that’s already pretty stacked with contracted players for this upcoming year. A 31-year-old veteran defenseman Aaron Ness will be in...
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Tomas Hertl is the 2C they need and they need him now

With the apparent fire sale going on in San Jose this offseason, the only thing Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney should be thinking now is how to save Tomas Hertl from his drowning team and who he is prepared to sacrifice in exchange. The second question is easy as the answer should be almost *Gary Oldman voice* everyone.
NHL
chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
FanSided
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins Announce Preseason Broadcast Schedule

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 21, the broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 preseason. Tuesday, September 28: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (98.5 The Sports Hub) Thursday, September 30: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub) Saturday, October 2: New...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Haula, DeBrusk Lead Way To Boston Bruins Win

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener at the Capital One Arena:. GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk is hoping for a clean slate this season after really struggling last year, and he showed it with the way he played in the preseason opener. Granted it’s not exactly against the Grade-A competition he’ll face in the regular season, but still the speedy, skilled winger needs to really build things back up in the preseason. DeBrusk scored the B’s first goal when he attacked the net and popped in the rebound of a Connor Clifton net drive, and then DeBrusk scored the game-winner in the shootout with a nifty attempt. He finished with three shots on net, six shot attempts, a hit and two blocked shots along with a plus-2 rating while skating with Erik Haula and could really help the B’s if he can play with those kinds of skating legs most nights this season.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Forward Outlook: State Of Boston’s Situation Up Front

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. There probably won’t be many surprises with the Boston Bruins’ forward group when the puck officially drops on the 2021-22 season next month. But understanding and appropriately assessing the Bruins’ current situation up front goes beyond the 12 forwards who...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

All Boston Bruins Players And Staff Are Fully Vaccinated

The Boston Bruins will head into training camp this week completely vaccinated for the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney confirmed to the Boston Globe at the Buffalo Sabres Prospect Challenge tournament this past weekend that all Bruins players and staff are fully vaccinated. This news comes just under three weeks after Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton confirmed that he had contracted COVID on his recent honeymoon. Now it appears that the chance of another Bruin making such an announcement is much less likely as training camp gets underway this week.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand, Hall, Studnicka & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Brad Marchand gave his thoughts on the many moves his team has made this offseason. One of those moves involved re-signing Taylor Hall, who spoke this past week on what it will be like to play without David Krejci this upcoming season. One player looking to replace Krejci is Jack Studnicka, who has reportedly been training very hard this summer to earn a full time role with the Bruins. Last, but not least, longtime Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara is not ready to hang up his skates just yet, as he signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders to play in what will be his 24th NHL season.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Why Taylor Hall’s first full season in Boston will set a new high

With Boston Bruins rookie camp concluding in Buffalo with the Prospects Challenge at the LECOM HarborCenter, the veterans will now take center stage in Brighton, Mass. There is a significant number of new faces in Boston this season, which will not have both of David Krejci and Tuukka Rask officially on the NHL roster together for the first time since 2008-09. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic playing for Olomouc HC in the Czech Extraliga, while Rask is recovering from hip surgery. The B’s have not completely closed the door on their Boston careers, but for now, neither is in the mix, but their absence comprises several threads of the camp fabric.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Krejci Tearing It Up Away From Boston Bruins

For the record, former Boston Bruins center David Krejci really is killing it in his home country. The 35-year-old playmaker has only played less than a handful of games for Olomouc and he’s racking up goals and assists for hometown team. Just look at some of those goals as the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy