BOWLING GREEN — Coming off of their upset victory at Minnesota, Bowling Green State University begins Mid-American Conference play at Kent State on Saturday. The Falcons’ running game was on the rise in recent weeks, but still hasn’t gone anywhere this season and was halted for 22 net yards on 25 carries at Minnesota. The Falcons rank dead last in FBS in rushing with 45.3 yards per game, and they’ve posted just 16.5 points per game as an offense. Something has to get going on the ground if the Falcons want to control the ball away from All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO