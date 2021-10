The White Stripes – Live at the Detroit Institute of the Arts will be available in audio and video formats. Third Man Records has unveiled Vault Package #50 as The White Stripes – Live At The Detroit Institute of Arts. The package, centered around the band’s monumental November 2, 2001 performance in the museum’s iconic Diego Rivera Court, features a 2 LP set on red and white vinyl taken directly from soundboard audio, a pro-shot DVD of the complete performance, previously unseen images by Detroit photographer Steve Shaw, and a custom gatefold jacket. Aside from being a defining document of the band’s global ascendancy 20 years ago, the performance is noteworthy for breaking the museum’s all-time single-day attendance record. Fans have through October 31st at midnight CT to sign up and receive this package.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO