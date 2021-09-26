CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona 3-0 Levante: Teenager Ansu Fati scores on return from injury

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona eased some pressure on absent manager Ronald Koeman with a comfortable La Liga victory over winless Levante at the Nou Camp. Memphis Depay's sixth-minute penalty gave Barcelona the lead after the Dutch forward was fouled by Nemanja Radoja. Compatriot Luuk de Jong then raced on to Sergino Dest's pass...

www.bbc.com

chatsports.com

Ansu Fati can’t wait to get back to work at Barcelona

Ansu Fati is set to return to action on Sunday for Barcelona against Levante and has given an interview ahead of his eagerly-anticipated comeback. The 18-year-old told Barca TV he can’t wait to “get back playing and enjoying football” after over 10 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Levante in LaLiga

Barcelona take the field on Wednesday (29), when they face Benfica in the Champions League. Mallorca play on Saturday (2), when they visit Mallorca in La Liga!. Ansu Fati recovered the ball in the midfield, carried the ball and hit it hard from outside the area, in the right corner of the goal, to make the third! WELCOME BACK KID!
SOCCER
dailynewsen.com

Ansu Fati has a gift

Ansu Fati has a gift. There is no other possible explanation. Almost 11 months of low. Four knee operations. Tears every time he saw that the joint did not respond, with a pain that the soul broke too. And on the day of the return of him, in just ten minutes, he dragged everyone to memory and evidence. He is a special football player. Maybe a chosen one. He provoked a penalty that the referee did not point out. And already in the addition, with Miramón as a simple cast actor, he took the front and released a dry shot to reach the release of him. The goal took Nirvana. His father, Bori Fati, broke to cry next to his family. Some fans did so. And the striker, always grateful, could no longer embrace in the stand with Dr. Lluís Til. The hours of deconsore that nobody sees is the ones that mark our lives.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City offered Sterling to Barcelona for Ansu Fati

Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Barcelona over the summer, it has been revealed. Barca and City officials - including Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and City manager Pep Guardiola - met face-to-face on more than one occasion over the summer to discuss player exchanges. City trio Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ansu Fati unfazed by inheriting Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has insisted he is not feeling the pressure that comes with wearing the club's iconic number 10 shirt. The jersey became vacant following Lionel Messi's shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and 18-year-old Fati was entrusted to take the reins. The forward has missed the...
SOCCER
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona players react to Ansu Fati’s sensational comeback

Barcelona players have been quick to congratulate Ansu Fati on his brilliant comeback after the 18-year-old came off the bench and scored in a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday. There were emotional scenes at the Camp Nou as Fati made his first appearance for the Catalan giants since November 2020 and capped it off with a fine strike.
SOCCER
defector.com

Ansu Fati Is Renewing The Faith

It doesn’t require a belief in religious predestination or a maximalist interpretation of star charts to notice moments in the present that seem to rhyme with ones in the past, and to wonder if it offers some hint at the future. It’s that impulse, I believe, that makes the above photo of Ansu Fati so mesmerizing.
SOCCER
ESPN

Chelsea's wrong approach vs. Man City, Arsenal thump Spurs, Ansu Fati's return a boost for Barcelona

The European soccer weekend offered up a ton of tasty talking points, as per usual. We had lessons galore from Manchester City's win over Chelsea and Arsenal's derby rout of Tottenham, while Barcelona welcomed back a star in Ansu Fati after a long injury layoff -- oh, and he scored in a confidence-boosting win. There were concerns for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, plus frustration for Jose Mourinho's Roma and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ansu Fati Makes a Triumphant Return

MADRID (AP) — Wearing the No. 10 jersey that used to belong to Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati made a triumphant return from a long injury layoff on Sunday, scoring a goal and giving Barcelona fans hope for the future. Fati, who hadn’t played in more than 10 months because of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Koeman talks Ansu Fati, Gavi and Barcelona sack rumors

Ronald Koeman faced the press on Saturday and actually took questions this time around ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Levante at the Camp Nou. The Dutchman spoke about the speculation regarding his future, offered an update on Ansu Fati and his thoughts on 17-year-old midfielder Gavi. Here are the best...
