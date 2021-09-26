CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive Township, NJ

LETTER: Mania is 'textbook "lifer' who lends 'infinite time and energy' toward Mount Olive

 5 days ago

TO THE EDITOR: As a virtual lifelong resident of Flanders, I am writing in support of John Mania for Mount Olive Township Council. John is a textbook "lifer" of Mount Olive and has selflessly committed infinite time and energy toward the betterment of our community. John's three sons attended Mount Olive High School and he has served for over three decades on the Planning Board, as well as over a dozen years simultaneously on the Township Council.

