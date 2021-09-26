South Carolina football: Beamer searches for answers as Gamecocks continue to spin wheels

Shane Beamer has reached a plateau in his program development. At least on offense. The Gamecocks roared out of the gate and appeared to be on solid footing as they transitioned to the Beamer era with fulfilling wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina. Yes, the Georgia loss was humbling, but the Gamecocks reached for optimism by not giving up and battling to the end. And Luke Doty got in for some solid action, and he hit some big throws to Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks.