Jefferson County, MO

County health officials seeking residents to take part in focus groups

By Katelyn Mary Skaggs
myleaderpaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson County health officials are looking for people to take part in focus groups to help them plan programs and services for the next three years. The Jefferson County Health Department, Comtrea, Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, the Jefferson County Community Partnership and the Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. have teamed up to complete a community health needs assessment, which some of the agencies, like Comtrea and the hospital, are required to complete every three years.

www.myleaderpaper.com

