County health officials seeking residents to take part in focus groups
Jefferson County health officials are looking for people to take part in focus groups to help them plan programs and services for the next three years. The Jefferson County Health Department, Comtrea, Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, the Jefferson County Community Partnership and the Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. have teamed up to complete a community health needs assessment, which some of the agencies, like Comtrea and the hospital, are required to complete every three years.www.myleaderpaper.com
