Kansas (1-3, 0-1) at Iowa State (2-2, 0-1) TV/radio: FS1; KJOC (1170 AM), KWPC (860 AM) Storylines: Iowa State, which was seventh in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, dropped out of the poll following a 31-29 loss to Baylor in which it outgained the Bears 479-282. The Cyclones’ Breece Hall rushed for 190 yards in the loss and now has a school-record 40 touchdowns with at least one in each of the past 16 games. ISU has defeated Kansas in each of the past six meetings. The Jayhawks’ only victory this season is against South Dakota. They gained 530 yards but gave up 607 in a 52-33 loss to Duke last week. Quarterback Jason Bean passed for 323 yards in that game and also is the team’s leading rusher.

