Report: Texans’ “stance started to soften” on Deshaun Watson

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe planets may be aligning for a potential Deshaun Watson trade. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Texans’ “stance started to soften” regarding the truckload of picks and/or players that they want for Watson. The news comes at a time when the Dolphins may be (or at least...

