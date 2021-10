Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was surprised the San Francisco 49ers left any time on the clock at the end of the game for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers only needed the 37 seconds that were left for him to take the Packers downfield and give a chance for Mason Crosby to kick a long field goal for the win. He did just that and gave the Packers the 30-28 victory over San Francisco in dramatic fashion.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO