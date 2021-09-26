CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Latest Jamie Collins Report Means For Potential Patriots Reunion

By Dakota Randall
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. If Jamie Collins eventually finds his way back to the Patriots, it likely won’t be via trade. Teams interested in adding the veteran linebacker are holding off until Collins is released by the Lions, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning. Multiple reports this week indicated that Detroit is exploring trades involving the 31-year-old, who’s seen a decrease in his role with the Lions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bill Belichick#New England#Espn#American Football#Lions
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

