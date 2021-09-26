CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline Announces 2022 Season

By Jonathan Turner
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Playcrafters Barn Theatre (4950 35th Ave., Moline) has some well-known titles planned for both its Mainstage and Barn Owl season for. “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon, performing in February. “Agatha Christie’s A Murder is Announced” by Leslie Darbon, performing in May. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry,...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Spotlight Theatre Sprouting Up ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ This Weekend

A new Spotlight Theatre production of the beloved musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” is creeping into the Moline theater this weekend!. Directed by Spotlight co-owner Brent Tubbs, and starring Jacob Johnson as Seymour and Becca Johnson (no relation) as Audrey, the Alan Menken/Howard Ashman musical is a dream come true for all three. It runs at 7 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1800 7th Ave., Moline.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Quad City Symphony Orchestra Returns To Welcome A Full Audience This Weekend

It’s fitting that the last Quad City Symphony Orchestra performance before the Covid shutdown was Verdi’s Requiem, a piece written in memory of a dear friend. The first Masterworks program to welcome a full-capacity audience since then (Oct. 2-3, 2021) will feature the classic Dvorak “New World” Symphony. It’s a whole new world for sure, as the pandemic lingers on.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Moline, IL
Entertainment
City
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

Avey Grouws Band Playing Record Release Gig For ‘Tell Tale Heart’ TONIGHT!

Avey Grouws Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport, to promote the release of their new album, “Tell Tale Heart.”. The band (JENI GROUWS – vocals/songwriter, CHRIS AVEY – guitar/songwriter, BRYAN WEST – drums, RANDY LEASMAN – bass and NICK VASQUEZ – keyboards) recorded their sophomore release earlier this year in Nashville at East Iris Studios and The Purple House.
ROCK MUSIC
QuadCities.com

“Little Shop” a Big, Boisterous, Beautiful Hit at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre

Before composer Alan Menken (now 72 and an eight-time Oscar winner) became a Disney juggernaut (penning such scores as “The Little. Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” Aladdin,” “Newsies,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Enchanted”), he wrote the downright delightful, infectious music for “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opened in 1982 and became the highest-grossing Off-Broadway show of all time.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT: Jeff Dunham Coming To Moline’s TaxSlayer Center

Jeff Dunham will bring his Seriously Tour to Moline‘s TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 4 at 10 am. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Lorraine Hansberry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Owl#Actor#Concord Theatricals#Quad Cities#The Quad City Times
QuadCities.com

Ballet Quad Cities Getting Funky With Disco Party At Davenport’s Outing Club

Enjoy a funky Disco Party with Ballet Quad Cities Oct. 21 and 22 at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport!. Doors open at 5:30; show is at 7:30 p.m. Catch the energy and movement of the ‘70s and disco at the club! Thirteen professional dancers are transforming The Outing Club and bringing electric performances inspired by the legendary era. Celebrate with cocktails and dinner while enjoying the nightclub vibe with the dancer’s dozen. Bring your boogie shoes, too, because the best dressed at the club will be taking home prizes. Go-go boots never looked so good!
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
QuadCities.com

Riverssance Festival Presents Annual Awards; Harley Award Goes to Sherry Case Maurer

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art came back strong in 2021! In its 33rd year, this outdoor event featured over 70 quality visual artists drawn from a national call for entries, live local music, food vendors, wine tasting, and a children’s art activity tent. The event took place in scenic Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport (Davenport, Iowa). As one of the premier arts festivals in Iowa, Riverssance is designed to.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Joan Jett, Belgian Fest, Chevelle, Alan Parsons, And More In This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Tomfoolery On Tremont Presents Carmen Morales Sunday Night!

Carmen Morales has a captivating style which incorporates opinionated quick wit and outlandish characters. Taking from family, friends and people from everyday encounters she transforms into these characters seamlessly, then adds hilarious commentary which leaves the audience doubled over in laughter. With a perfect combination of like-ability and vulnerability she has been well received by audiences internationally. She’s been seen on two seasons of the tv show “Laughs” on Fox and heard on Sirius XM radio in the U.S. and Canada. She’s also been featured in Gilda’s LaughFest Comedy Festival, the World Series of Comedy, Scruffy City Comedy Festival, Women of Comedy Festival, in the New York Times and has produced her own traveling comedy show, The ‘Not Your Average Broads of Comedy’ as well as performed in comedy clubs, colleges, strip malls, indie shows, dive bars, towns no one has ever heard of and military bases across the country.
ENTERTAINMENT
QuadCities.com

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is back TODAY!

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is back September 18 and 19th, after a year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its 33rd year, this outdoor event features over 70 quality visual artists drawn from a national call for entries, live local music, food vendors, wine tasting, and a children’s art activity tent. The event takes place in scenic Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport (Davenport, Iowa).
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy