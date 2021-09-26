CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

kldjfb.xyz
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9%...

kldjfb.xyz

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
EUROPE
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Greek lawmakers to vote on defense pact with France

Greece’s lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on a broad five-year defense pact signed last week with France which includes a clause of mutual assistance in case of attack by a third party.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the deal with French President Emmanuel Macron during a Sept. 28 visit to Paris, during which Greece also announced it would be buying three French frigates for the Greek navy.The purchase and defense deal come at a time of generally increased tension between Greece and its fellow NATO member and neighbor Turkey over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.Thursday’s parliamentary debate...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
Person
Christian Lindner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ap#Greens#Free Democrats#Danish#Ssw#The Social Democrats
The Independent

Hungary: Budapest mayor pulls out of opposition primary race

The mayor of Hungary's capital on Friday announced he would withdraw from a primary contest which will choose a joint opposition nominee to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ending his candidacy in a race in which he was once considered the frontrunner. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said at a news conference that he was bringing his candidacy for prime minister to an end, and asked his supporters to get behind his opponent, moderate conservative Peter Marki-Zay, in the interests of “reuniting Hungary.”Karacsony’s withdrawal came after a week of back-and-forth negotiations with Marki-Zay, the independent mayor of a small...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Italy's Draghi presses reform despite opposition

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a man on a mission, determined to force through structural reforms long sought by Brussels in return for EU recovery funds -- despite opposition at home. Draghi made it his priority to secure almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans allocated to Italy as part of the EU's post-virus fund -- and drive through the reforms Brussels demands in return.
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey extends detention of top philanthropist

An Istanbul court Friday extended the detention of a civil society leader whose jailing without a conviction for nearly four years could see Turkey sanctioned by Europe's top human rights body. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala faces a string of charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military putsch in 2016. Rights groups and some Western governments view his detention as a symbol of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. Kavala was acquitted in February 2020 in connection with the 2013 rallies -- widely seen as the first serious challenge to Erdogan's nearly two-decade rule -- but then immediately rearrested on charges linked to the coup plot.
ADVOCACY
KTLA

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa

Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Ressa and Muratov were honored for their “courageous” work but also were considered “representatives of all journalists who stand […]
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
Country
China
AFP

Mogul PM tipped to win as Czech vote gets under way

A populist billionaire at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers was tipped to win tight two-day Czech elections as the first day of voting ended on Friday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his lukewarm handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his brushes with the law. The 67-year-old food, chemicals and media mogul is facing police charges over alleged EU subsidy fraud and the bloc's dismay over his conflict of interest as a businessman and a politician. Last weekend, the Pandora Papers investigation showed he had used money from his offshore firms to finance the purchase of property in southern France in 2009, including a chateau.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
POTUS
AFP

US envoy who quit says Haiti PM not credible

The former US envoy on Haiti who resigned in protest last month testified Thursday that the United States made a mistake by backing Prime Minister Ariel Henry, saying he had no credibility. Foote said he had no personal grudge against Henry but believed the "consensus is nearly unanimous" among the public that the prime minister belonged to a ruling party that was to blame for Haiti's problems.
POLITICS
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
The Independent

Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.“Negotiations are underway between the Romanian and Hungarian sides on the concrete form of the assistance,” the ministry said.Romania, a European Union nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country in the EU —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy