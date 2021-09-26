CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

This stupid NIL along with other things have hurt football

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

The NIL has most certainly hurt us… it’s a selfish display of me first garbage that has destroyed team sports.

www.tigernet.com

sportswar.com

Yeah, the pay for play I would bow out quick. I have no issue with NIL

But the employee model will kill it for me. At that point I am watching a literal minor league, which holds little interest for me. The amateur model I would follow, but it would lack the flavor of bigtime football. So I think you are correct that either way will hurt the sport.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Is some aspects of longevity hurting us in football?

I used to believe part of our championship run in the late 2010s was due in part to our staff turnover being low. But now I'm not so sure at least with TE at the helm. Considering what Saban is doing year to year, seems like he got fixed whatever wasn't working for his team toward the end of the 2010s.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Predictably, NIL has ruined college football already

10 players standing around not wanting to play while one guy making cash throws the football. The jealousy and lack of motivation is obvious. We suck this year and nothing is going to cure it. Coaches , including Dabo are obtuse. I’m thinking college football as a whole is doomed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

CRUSHED the other flag football

Team today. And their jerk coaches had cut their flags to 8”. The refs almost made them forfeit, but myself and my other coach agreed to just play them……and we absolutely burned the field up. These are 1st graders and coaches are attempting to cheat. Lollllers. #goodfeelingmane.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

This nepotism is gonna hurt Clemson football….

Hard decisions are coming soon. Hiring past players and from within isn’t smart. Hope that’s a lesson learned and changes are made. All coaches that aren’t getting it done…at all. Time for Caldwell to retire. MVP [530]. TigerPulse: 95%. Posts: 910. Joined: 7/11/13. Re: This nepotism is gonna hurt Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Dr Pepper's Clemson QB Deal May Have Brands Rethinking NIL

The big brands are looking at Dr Pepper’s deal with Uiagalelei and saying, I’m not sure [current college players] are worth the risk. Re: Dr Pepper's Clemson QB Deal May Have Brands Rethinking NIL. Dr Pepper’s Clemson QB Deal May Have Brands Rethinking NIL Risk. Through the first month of...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

We have other Receivers

They keep throwing to Ross, he very good, but they need to look. DJ can't get past his first read. He's not very good at reading defenses and his mechanics are crap. Not sure why but some players just don't perform in games. Reminds me a lot of zerrick cooper, couldn't make the throws when it counted.
NFL
Football
Sports
tigernet.com

TNET: Elliott knows offense has room to grow, hopes the growth starts up front

The perimeter blocking has to get better. The interior blocking has to get better. The wide receivers have to be better. DJ Uiagalelei has to be better. For Tony Elliott’s offense, the entire group has to play better if the 25th-ranked Tigers are going to beat Boston College this weekend. Full Story »
NFL
tigernet.com

Here be da problem.

Most people realize the Offense would take a step back after losing some of the best players in Clemson history. But to take 4 and 5 star talent to the worst in college football is the problem. There are many O coordinators who would love the opportunity to coach these guys. TE has been given the keys to a bunch of talent and he's under performing. No doubt there's problems on the O line but it's not anything new. Go Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Are we running the wishbone this Sat? TE said everything

Re: Are we running the wishbone this Sat? TE said everything. Based on my experience in the first four games of this season, if anything is under review then Clemson is about to be called for targeting and lose a player and have a 15 yard penalty. If TE is...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

After watching TL16 last night...I believe what we

Are missing most at QB1 is elusiveness. DW4 & TL were slippery w/TL's talent (&ETN) last year in particular masking a poor OL. To me DJ is lumbering...not slow but not a lot of quickness; our OL has got to get better. Perhaps layoff the RPO a bit and promote...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

ESPN analyst not declaring Clemson's run over

ESPN's Seth Walder went through all the reasons why Clemson's run -- this season -- is not over yet. "When we look at opponent-adjusted efficiencies, Clemson ranks 16th -- not all that terrible, and notably higher than undefeated Oregon and one-loss Ohio State. There are several reasons for this. "First,...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Legitimate Football Jersey

Does anyone know of a legitimate website that sells Clemson Football jerseys? I am starting Christmas shopping and their are a couple of specific numbers on the list. All colors with custom numbers and names. Here are the links:
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

An upset by Addazio would be a HUGE boost for his program

I still think we win, but there’s no doubt that a victory would please his rabid BC alums, get them off his back, and might even get him an extension or a raise. This could literally turn his program around, like it has for Dave Doeren. Sometimes all it takes is one quality win at football factories like BC and NCS.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

What Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence could have made in NIL dollars

During their heydays at Oklahoma and Clemson, respectively, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence were college football royalty. Murray won the Heisman Trophy. Lawrence won a national title. Both were No. 1 overall picks, cashing in on the riches of the NFL in the process....
NFL
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson vs. Boston College Prediction: Homecoming and ugly shouldn't go together

Is this the biggest night game in Death Valley in a long time? You better believe it is. The stupid canard about "all our goals... ... are still in reach.". Why do they continue to sell that nonsense? Isn't winning the opener always one of those goals? That goal is nno longer within reach, ergo "ALL" the goals are not within reach. So, then, is Dabo just changing the mantra to sound better when a goal isn't reached? Look, it's not the end of the world -- sometimes you miss on some goals. They can still have a great season of improvements are made. But there's no reason to play with words and shift the goal posts (haha, no pun intended). All the goals are indeed NOT out there for the taking. But that's ok- there's still time to have a good season.
CLEMSON, SC

