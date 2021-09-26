CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berlin, CT

Berlin-based non profit preparing to send care packages to troops overseas

By Nadya Korytnikova, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERLIN – A local non-profit is at it again, sending care packages to U.S. troops serving overseas. Berlin-based Boxes to Boots is dedicated to mailing love and thanks to troops in the form of cards, goodies, and supplies. The organization is currently preparing for its annual Christmas shipment - the biggest one of the year - and is seeking the community’s help to collect items and monetary donations.

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Record-Journal

Health fair at the Spanish Community of Wallingford helps underserved communities

WALLINGFORD — The Spanish Community of Wallingford and Hartford Healthcare partnered to provide free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday. The screenings included balance, memory, blood pressure, and random glucose. The event also featured a hands-only CPR lesson lesson and “Ask a Pharmacist,” which provided information on medications. The flu vaccine was also available.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Energy assistance is available to residents

The Office of Community Services for the Town of North Haven welcomes residents to call to schedule an appointment to apply for the 2021-2022 Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. Community Services will conduct phone appointments Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon. All paperwork for signature and required documents will be...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

Golfers tee it up for Wheeler’s Basic Needs Fund

More than 130 golfers, sponsors and volunteers participated in Wheeler Clinic’s 36th Annual Golf Classic Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Country Club of Farmington, raising $52,000 to support individuals and families in care through Wheeler’s Basic Needs Fund. The total amount raised since the event’s inception in 1986 is more...
FARMINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
Berlin, CT
Government
Record-Journal

Women & Girls’ Fund marks 20 years

Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, there has been a lot to celebrate for the Women & Girls’ Fund at Main Street Community Foundation. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the fund, and since its establishment in 2001, over $620,000 in grants has been awarded to improve the conditions and opportunities for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.
BRISTOL, CT
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
826
Followers
5K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy