Berlin-based non profit preparing to send care packages to troops overseas
BERLIN – A local non-profit is at it again, sending care packages to U.S. troops serving overseas. Berlin-based Boxes to Boots is dedicated to mailing love and thanks to troops in the form of cards, goodies, and supplies. The organization is currently preparing for its annual Christmas shipment - the biggest one of the year - and is seeking the community’s help to collect items and monetary donations.www.myrecordjournal.com
