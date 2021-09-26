CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyDHu_0c8d83uk00

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will cut down on the amount of revenue share it keeps when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, CNBC reported on Sunday.

The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. cnb.cx/2XZp7ep

“Our goal is to provide partners with the best platform and most competitive incentives in the industry,” a Google spokesperson told CNBC in an email. “We can confirm that a change to our Marketplace fee structure is in the works, and we’ll have more to share on this soon.”

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Google pulls plug on plan for mobile banking in Pay app

Google has hit the brakes on a project to add mobile banking to its Pay app, even as the online financial services market for everyday investors heats up. The company has ended work on its Plex project, but continues to eye ways to integrate financial services, a spokesperson said Friday confirming a Wall Street Journal report. Plex would have allowed the Pay app to act as an interface for banks or credit unions, allowing users to access their savings and checking accounts. Google development of the project came as a number of internet firms, from Amazon and PayPal to Square and Robinhood, have been riding a trend of providing financial tools for shopping, borrowing or investing online.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Technology companies are increasingly benefiting from subscription-based revenue, which is more reliable and predictable. Microsoft's revenue streams are far more diversified than most investors may realize. The analyst community believes Microsoft's offering and portfolio will translate into revenue growth going forward as well as it has in the recent past.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Alphabet Inc#Cnbc#The Google Cloud Platform#Marketplace
thepaypers.com

HSBC launches credit risk solution on Google Cloud

HSBC has launched a new solution on Google Cloud to manage credit risk more efficiently in its trading portfolio. Using Google Cloud technology, the HSBC Risk Advisory tool enables the bank’s traders and risk managers to run multiple ‘what if’ scenarios simultaneously to identify capital requirements necessary to cover potential rating downgrades and default risk of credit products, such as corporate bonds.
MARKETS
CIO

VMware and Google Cloud: The next chapter

Google Cloud Next and VMworld 2021 are less than two weeks away, and the partnership between Google Cloud and VMware is entering a new chapter. Over the past year, our close partnership with VMware and mutual dedication to customer success has inspired us to deliver several innovative capabilities, including expanding the service to 12 regions worldwide along with our industry-leading 99.99% availability, multi-region networking, and improved scalability to make it easy for customers to rapidly migrate to the cloud.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Google Cloud Expands Partnership With AMD For EPYC Processors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) announces that Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud has expanded the use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. The latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, delivers over...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Scotiabank taps Google Cloud for more personalised services

Scotiabank is moving customer data onto Google Cloud and tapping the firm's data analytics and AI technology in a move the Canadian bank hopes will lead to more personalised and predictive services. Google Cloud is now a Scotiabank trusted cloud partner for data and analytics, enabling the bank to run...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
finextra.com

HSBC taps Google Cloud to monitor climate risks

HSBC has developed a new credit ranking tool capable of running multiple 'what if' climate risk scenarios simultaneously on Google Cloud. The bank plans to use the tool to measure the impact of climate change risk on its trading book, identifying the capital requirements necessary to cover potential rating downgrades and default risk of credit products, such as corporate bonds.
ENVIRONMENT
ValueWalk

Interview With Chamath Palihapitiya From The CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference

Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with Chamath Palihapitiya, Social Capital Founder and CEO, from the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference, which took place on Wednesday, September 29th. Palihapitiya On China. I have always said that I can only invest in a place if I...
BUSINESS
Neowin

Google is removing the term "whitelisted" from its Admin console

A lot of companies and initiatives have recently been changing their technical terminologies to make them more inclusive. Examples of this are GitHub which removed "master" to avoid links to slavery, and others like Apple and the Linux kernel development project which have proposed new guidelines to remove exclusionary terms.
INTERNET
Itproportal

Google Cloud is making big changes to its fee structures

As the competition heats up and regulators exert more pressure, Google has decided to cut down on the revenue it receives from customers buying third-party apps via its cloud app marketplace. The news first broke on CNBC, which reported that an anonymous person familiar with the matter had said the...
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Chrome Side Search panel will keep you from having to leave Google

Once upon a time, there was a small movement among web browser extensions to introduce side panels for things like tab navigation and other useful pieces of UI. Browser makers themselves seem to have frowned on such an interface, but it seems that the tables have turned recently. Google is apparently starting to reclaim the sides of Chrome for additional information, like Reading lists and Google Lens searches. Now it is working on another panel that’s designed to keep you living in Google land, even when you’ve turned away to another web page.
BEAUTY & FASHION
itopstimes.com

ITOps Times news digest: Pure Fusion from Pure Storage, Cloudflare’s R2 Storage, and Sysdig and Google Cloud announce partnership

Pure Storage has announced the release of Pure Fusion, which is a self-service, autonomous storage solution. Pure Fusion pools storage arrays into availability zones and automates tasks like workload placement, workload mobility, and fleet rebalancing. Pure Fusion also includes an API framework that operations teams and end users can use...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Google is treating you to a 20% off sale on its birthday today

It’s Google’s 23rd birthday, and to celebrate, the company is taking 20% off or more on most of its products for 24-hours in Europe. All you need to do is enter the code “GOOGLEBDAY” at checkout, which will be shown across the top of the screen when you visit the Google store. There are a few exceptions though, and you won’t be able to get 20% off of the following products.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy