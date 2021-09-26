CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Viral College Student Who Recreates Your Favorite Kinds of Celebrity Interviews

By Adam Carlson
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Uribe turned her lifetime of fandom and her love of late-night appearances and Marvel panels into social media fame — and the 21-year-old isn't stopping now. If this were the beginning of one of those Hollywood interviews that Emily Uribe riffs on daily on TikTok to hundreds of thousands of viewers — always starring herself, with an affectionate hyper-precision just this side of parody — this is how that might start:

Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
The Hollywood Reporter

New Sunset Strip Nightclub Welcomes Kid Cudi, Tom Holland and More Stars

A new nightclub has opened in the space formerly occupied by the VIP-dense Hyde, famous for its exclusivity and steel-faced bouncers, and there’s a reason you haven’t seen pictures floating around on Instagram Stories from inside the club, despite the fact that its opening nights hosted such stars as Kid Cudi and Tom Holland: No cellphones are allowed. The quintessentially Hollywood venue, called Offsunset, from Gunner Safron and Stafford Schlitt (an entertainment industry executive and the entrepreneur responsible for promoting and building the 1 Oak brand, respectively) officially opened last Thursday and continued the celebration two days later on Saturday, Sept....
HuffingtonPost

Meet TikTok Star Tally Dilbert, Whose Viral Videos About Being Afro-Latina Are Worth Your Time

Tally Dilbert is making sure Afro-Latina identity, beauty and style are acknowledged by everyone, one viral TikTok video at a time. Dilbert, a 24-year-old Honduran visual artist based in San Antonio, Texas, posts a variety of different videos on social media: fashion hauls, museum tours and tips on how to become the next big influencer. On her Instagram, she posts photos and Reels of her outfits and hair, whether it’s her beautiful locs, natural Afro or her most recent ginger wig.
People

Jennifer Garner Joins TikTok with Alias 20th Anniversary Reunion Video: 'We Still Got It'

Jennifer Garner starred as CIA agent Sydney Bristow in the series, which ran from 2001 to 2006 on ABC. Jennifer Garner has joined TikTok for a very special anniversary. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old actress reunited with her Alias costars to celebrate 20 years since the show first aired. The popular spy series ran for five seasons on ABC from 2001 to 2006.
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
GoldDerby

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will perform separately on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after they both got COVID

Alexa, play “Dancing on My Own” because that’s exactly what Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will be doing on “Dancing with the Stars.” After they both tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 this week, the pair will perform their cha-cha in separate rooms from their respective homes on Monday. “This is gonna go down in history,” Burke told “Good Morning America” in a video on Friday’s broadcast. “I’m feeling OK, but I’m so excited to dance for Britney Week on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ one way or the other,” Rigsby, a huge Britney Spears fan, added in a separate video. Cody Rigsby...
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
primetimer.com

Celebrity interviewer Leta Powell Drake dies less than a year after going viral with her 1980s Between Two Ferns-style interviews

Last November, Drake became a social media sensation when clips of her interviewing celebrities in the 1970s and 1980s for Lincoln, Nebraska CBS station KOLN went viral, drawing comparisons to Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns, Jiminy Glick and Mary Hart. Drake died on Wednesday at age 83. When contacted by Indiewire last November, Drake was unaware that her old interviews had gone viral. "I interviewed so many people so long ago,” she said. “I had the opportunity to go to New York, and I did lots of interviews and I kept them. I did work accumulating and I finally put them into the Nebraska History Museum because I thought somebody would be interested. Apparently, someone must have!” Her son Aaron Drake said his mom was more than a TV host: “She really was an adventurer,” he said. “I mean that more than just in television, but in all areas of life. Whether it was in flying airplanes, interviews, TV shows, bowling or golf, her whole life was about pushing ahead, breaking boundaries, especially for women.”
People

Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Fallon Get LEGO-fied on The Tonight Show to Celebrate Seinfeld on Netflix

Seinfeld has officially made its streaming service debut exclusively on Netflix — and Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating in a most unexpected way: by becoming a LEGO person. Impressed by the recently released LEGO Seinfeld set, the 67-year-old comedian, who also co-created the series alongside Larry David, teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for a very special Tonight Show interview, dressed as LEGO characters and taking place on a LEGOfied Tonight Show set.
firstsportz.com

Devin Booker’s Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Glamorizes Fans at Met Gala 2021

Met Gala is known to be the biggest fashion event of the year and in 2021 it was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where many celebrities came to the event in their most astonishing and fashionable outfits. Among which was Devin Booker’s reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner, who charmed all the media and fans with her stunning outfit.
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
