CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in German vote

By FRANK JORDANS, GEIR MOULSON Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 12 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel ’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. The...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
Person
Christian Lindner
AFP

'We'll miss you': Merkel gets fond farewell in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a private visit to Pope Francis during her visit, where they discussed climate change and the scandal of clerical sex abuse. She and Draghi worked together closely when he was head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and at a news conference after their talks Thursday, he applauded her "calm, determination and sincere faith in the European Union". "She transformed the role of Germany in Europe. We will miss her, but I am sure that we will see her again in Italy -- perhaps in more relaxed settings -- given her love for our country," Draghi said.
EUROPE
The Independent

Hungary: Budapest mayor pulls out of opposition primary race

The mayor of Hungary's capital on Friday announced he would withdraw from a primary contest which will choose a joint opposition nominee to challenge right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ending his candidacy in a race in which he was once considered the frontrunner. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said at a news conference that he was bringing his candidacy for prime minister to an end, and asked his supporters to get behind his opponent, moderate conservative Peter Marki-Zay, in the interests of “reuniting Hungary.”Karacsony’s withdrawal came after a week of back-and-forth negotiations with Marki-Zay, the independent mayor of a small...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germans#Ap#The Social Democrats#Union#Greens#Free Democrats
AFP

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

Western Balkan countries can expect reassurances but no concrete progress on their stalled bids for European Union membership when EU leaders meet Wednesday. The 27-nation club is set to talk up economic support worth billions of euros for its eastern neighbours at a summit at Brdo castle, in Slovenia, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. Brussels is keen to show it remains the strategic region's best hope. But there will be no breakthroughs at the meeting with the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo on the tortuous path towards membership.
POLITICS
The Independent

Austria: coalition partner calls for Kurz to be replaced

The junior partner in Austria s governing coalition called on Chancellor Sebastian Kurz s party Friday to replace him with an “irreproachable person” after prosecutors said Kurz is a target of a corruption investigation.Prosecutors' announcement earlier this week that Kurz and nine others are under investigation on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery has led to a crisis in the governing coalition of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens which took office in January 2020. Kurz and close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the...
EUROPE
AFP

Mogul PM tipped to win as Czech vote gets under way

A populist billionaire at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers was tipped to win tight two-day Czech elections as the first day of voting ended on Friday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his lukewarm handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his brushes with the law. The 67-year-old food, chemicals and media mogul is facing police charges over alleged EU subsidy fraud and the bloc's dismay over his conflict of interest as a businessman and a politician. Last weekend, the Pandora Papers investigation showed he had used money from his offshore firms to finance the purchase of property in southern France in 2009, including a chateau.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
Country
China
AFP

Rome votes in mayoral polls dominated by rubbish and boars

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world. But in Rome -- one of the world's filthiest cities, according to a ranking last month by the British magazine Time Out -- residents are more concerned with the perennial transport, flooding, waste and pothole woes.
ELECTIONS
San Mateo Daily Journal

More than 130 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — More than 130 countries have agreed on sweeping changes to how big global companies are taxed, including a 15% minimum corporate rate designed to deter multinationals from stashing profits in low-tax countries. The deal announced Friday is an attempt to address the ways globalization and digitalization...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AFP

US calls Hezbollah fuel shipments 'public relations' ploy

The United States on Thursday denounced Hezbollah's deliveries of Iranian fuel in crisis-hit Lebanon as a public relations stunt and warned that Tehran remained under sanctions. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose government was formed after a year-long delay, has denounced the deliveries as an attack on sovereignty and said he believed his country would not be hit by US sanctions.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Turkey extends detention of top philanthropist

An Istanbul court Friday extended the detention of a civil society leader whose jailing without a conviction for nearly four years could see Turkey sanctioned by Europe's top human rights body. Parisian-born philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala faces a string of charges linked to 2013 anti-government protests and a failed military putsch in 2016. Rights groups and some Western governments view his detention as a symbol of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan's growing intolerance of dissent. Kavala was acquitted in February 2020 in connection with the 2013 rallies -- widely seen as the first serious challenge to Erdogan's nearly two-decade rule -- but then immediately rearrested on charges linked to the coup plot.
ADVOCACY
KTLA

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa

Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. Ressa and Muratov were honored for their “courageous” work but also were considered “representatives of all journalists who stand […]
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy