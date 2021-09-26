How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to secure their first divisional win of the season, as they’re set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s matchup:

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Sept. 26 — 10:00 p.m. PT

Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Television

Those in the red area on the TV map will get the game on CBS.

Radio

ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)

FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)

Streaming

FuboTV (try it for free)

