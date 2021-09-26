CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No More Self-Repair? Overwatch 2 Bastion Rework Revealed

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew gameplay footage from Overwatch 2 has revealed a host of changes to everyone’s favorite battle omnic, Bastion. In a series of video clip insights posted to the verified Overwatch Twitter account, developers Aaron Keller, Arnold Tsang, and Geoff Goodman explained the newest tweaks coming to Bastion—both to his appearance and to his kit. The tweets were posted on Saturday, Sept. 25, and since garnered wide acclaim and controversy from the player base.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
altchar.com

Overwatch 2: Bastion will be able to move in Sentry form

Overwatch 's resident Transformer is getting shapes when Overwatch 2 launches, literally. This robot is terrifying while shooting its minigun in Sentry form, which is the reason it becomes immobile in order to balance the power out. However, OW2 will let Bastion move around, seemingly without dropping the damage output. There are other trade-offs, however.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sombra’s crazy Overwatch 2 rework was already hinted at by devs

The Overwatch 2 developers are set to fully reveal Sombra and Bastion’s huge reworks for the sequel during the OWL Grand Finals on September 25, but we may already have a big idea of what to expect. As Overwatch 2 gears closer to release, especially with the Overwatch League playing...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ to reveal new gameplay updates next week

The first glimpse of Overwatch 2’s gameplay will be revealed next week during a showcase broadcast during the Overwatch League Grand Finals. : California sues Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment. While there’s still no release date for the game, Blizzard Entertainment have already announced that Overwatch 2 will feature major...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Keller
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Reveals Three Characters Getting Upgrades

A Blizzard developer has confirmed an upgrade to three different characters, or more specifically, upgrades to D.Va, Winston, and Wrecking Ball. As you may know, Blizzard is making big changes to the Tank class with Overwatch 2. With the sequel moving away from 6v6 in favor of 5v5, Blizzard is limiting teams to a single tank. This obviously has big implications for the game's meta, and it also impacts each Tank in the game and what they bring to the table. To this end, a community manager on the game recently took to the Blizzard Forums, and teased the aforementioned upgrade being made to the aforementioned trio in relation to these meta changes.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Overwatch 2: Sombra rework sacrifices CC for insane damage

With all of the changes coming to Overwatch 2, Sombra is another Hero getting reworked for the upcoming sequel. The gist of her rework can be boiled down to less CC and more damage. Sombra will still have her Hack ability and the cooldown has been significantly reduced to just...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

New Valorant Patch Notes 3.06: Jett, Skye Nerf, kayo Buff, Map Reworks, and More

Valorant Patch Notes 3.06 has been leaked online ahead of the official release and contains quite a lot of important changes for players as well maps. Although it does not come as a shock since earlier Devs talks suggested a few of these changes beforehand, players might be having a hard time adjusting to the new changes, especially Jett mains. The article talks all about the recently leaked Valorant Patch Notes 3.06 and the upcoming nerfs and buffs, alongside some map reworks.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Includes Big Changes For Sombra And Bastion

While its release date is still nowhere to be seen, Blizzard is finally starting to share some of the nitty-gritty details of what players can expect in Overwatch 2. The developer has previously gone over new game modes being added in the game, along with new maps and skins. However, this is the first time it has gone over specific changes to either Sombra and Bastion.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bastion#Rework#Overwatch 2#Art#Overwatch Twitter#Sentry Mode#Recon Mode
mxdwn.com

Overwatch 2 Character Reworks Announced, Shocking Fans

Unexpectedly, the development team behind Overwatch 2 announced two new character reworks. These reworks shocked fans and took the internet by storm. These changes were centered around two key characters: Sombra and Bastion. In the original Overwatch, these characters were usually considered low-tier and not very viable in higher level competitive play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 - Official Bastion Rework Trailer

The Overwatch development teams shows us how Bastion has been reworked in Overwatch 2. The friendly robot has lost his self-repair ability, but that's been replaced by a projectile that can bounce off walls and stick to players. While in sentry form, Bastion can also move now, albeit at a reduced speed. Most notably, Bastion's ultimate has been changed, with the character's tank mode removed entirely. Bastion will be able to enter 'artillery mode', which sees the player call in an artillery strike to target three points on the map. Blizzard has also released a character rework trailer for Overwatch 2's Sombra.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ will see Bastion trade in his tank mode for artillery

Earlier today (September 26), Blizzard shared a look at the new skills and appearance that Bastion will launch within Overwatch 2. With Overwatch 2, fan-favourite robot Bastion receives a “big rework” and will play significantly differently from his playstyle in the original game. The new video showcases that his ultimate...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Overwatch League reveals 2021 Role Stars

At the end of each season, the Overwatch League bestows awards on some of its top players. Big titles like Rookie of the Year and MVP have already been announced, but this season’s Role Stars will also join the circle of 2021 champions. Four players in each role are given...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Overwatch
egmnow.com

Blizzard shows off two of the character reworks coming in Overwatch 2

The long-awaited sequel to Overwatch is going to really be mixing up how some of the current roster of characters play, and today, Blizzard released videos showing off two of those reworks. First up is Bastion, who seems like he might almost be a brand new character in his Overwatch...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Overwatch's Sombra Rework Will Change The Character Forever

While "Overwatch 2" still does not have a release date – or a release window for that matter — Blizzard has announced some of the reworks coming in the long-awaited hero shooter sequel. One of the characters getting overhauled is the Damage hero Sombra. A talented infiltrator, Sombra can sneak up behind enemies and "Hack" them, disabling their abilities temporarily.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ Sombra rework has been detailed

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed all the new changes coming to the hero Sombra in Overwatch 2. In a new video posted to the Overwatch YouTube channel, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman and Game Director Aaron Keller broke down Sombra’s new rework in detail, revealing what’s to come for the DPS hero in Overwatch 2.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Insane Overwatch trick lets Bastion fly on Oasis with Symmetra’s help

While Bastion might be one of the least mobile heroes in Overwatch, this insane trick has the Omnic DPS soaring through the air with a little help from Symmetra on Oasis. All eyes might be on Bastion’s fancy new rework in Overwatch 2, but that hasn’t stopped players from continuing to create wild new combos in the original game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy