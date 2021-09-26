No More Self-Repair? Overwatch 2 Bastion Rework Revealed

A Blizzard developer has confirmed an upgrade to three different characters, or more specifically, upgrades to D.Va, Winston, and Wrecking Ball. As you may know, Blizzard is making big changes to the Tank class with Overwatch 2. With the sequel moving away from 6v6 in favor of 5v5, Blizzard is limiting teams to a single tank. This obviously has big implications for the game's meta, and it also impacts each Tank in the game and what they bring to the table. To this end, a community manager on the game recently took to the Blizzard Forums, and teased the aforementioned upgrade being made to the aforementioned trio in relation to these meta changes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO