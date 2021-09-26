Flood Advisory issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis .Areas of heavy rain continue to move north across southern Piscataquis and Penobscot Counties. The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Penobscot County in east central Maine Piscataquis County in north central Maine * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1233 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream and low lying flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Greenville, Guilford, Howland, Patten, Brownville Junction, Ripogenus, Mount Katahdin, Milo, East Millinocket, Medway, Monson, Mount Chase, Blanchard, Ebeemee, White Cap Mountain and Lake View Plantation.