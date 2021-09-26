Dog resuscitated after Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people were able to safely escape a Richmond house fire Sunday morning along the 4400 block of New Kent Avenue.

A dog was not.

When Richmond fire crews arrived at the home at about 7:29 a.m., they were told about the dog still inside the smoky house.

"Crews rescued a dog that was still inside," a Richmond Fire spokesperson posted on social media. "Crews also used an oxygen mask to resuscitate the dog. That took about 10 minutes, but the dog is reportedly doing OK."

The fire was marked under control at about 7:53 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .