CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Dog resuscitated after Richmond house fire

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdPk0_0c8d5Ylj00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people were able to safely escape a Richmond house fire Sunday morning along the 4400 block of New Kent Avenue.

A dog was not.

When Richmond fire crews arrived at the home at about 7:29 a.m., they were told about the dog still inside the smoky house.

"Crews rescued a dog that was still inside," a Richmond Fire spokesperson posted on social media. "Crews also used an oxygen mask to resuscitate the dog. That took about 10 minutes, but the dog is reportedly doing OK."

The fire was marked under control at about 7:53 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Pets & Animals
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Richmond House#House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WTVR CBS 6

Man charged in connection to Lucia Bremer murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 52-year-old man was charged in connection to the March 2021 murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer. Richard M. Pierce appeared in Henrico County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Thursday on a single misdemeanor count of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in connection with the gun someone else used to kill Bremer, according to Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy