Airplane issues cause Oregon State to spend Saturday night in Los Angeles following 45-27 win over USC
Oregon State celebrated its 45-27 win over USC at a Los Angeles hotel rather than the flight home as there was an undisclosed issue with the private charter. The Beavers were scheduled to fly to Eugene following the game, as is the norm for road games. But an issue with the charter flight caused the Beavers to return to their team hotel, where they slept overnight.www.oregonlive.com
