Airplane issues cause Oregon State to spend Saturday night in Los Angeles following 45-27 win over USC

Oregon Ducks athletes will have a new outlet to work with dedicated exclusively to enhancing their ability to profit from name, image and likeness opportunities. A group of prominent UO alumni and donors, including Phil Knight, Pat Kilkenny, Ed Maletis, Jim Morse and the Papé Family announced the formation of Division Street, Inc., a venture that will be headed by a pair of former Nike executives and centered around enabling Oregon’s athletes to “create and monetize their brands in a way that enables them to focus on the two most important parts of their collegiate journey— academics and sport,” the company announced.

