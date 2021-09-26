CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Airplane issues cause Oregon State to spend Saturday night in Los Angeles following 45-27 win over USC

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oregon State celebrated its 45-27 win over USC at a Los Angeles hotel rather than the flight home as there was an undisclosed issue with the private charter. The Beavers were scheduled to fly to Eugene following the game, as is the norm for road games. But an issue with the charter flight caused the Beavers to return to their team hotel, where they slept overnight.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Coaches on the move, Smith coach of the year, too early to think Rose Bowl?

The mailbag was overflowing with questions this week. Answered as many as possible. Keep them coming. Here are reader questions, and answers from The Oregonian/OregonLive Oregon State beat reporter Nick Daschel:. (Have a question related to Beavers athletics? Direct message Nick on Twitter at @nickdaschel, or email to ndaschel@oregonian.com) Mailbag...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Los Angeles, CA
Corvallis, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Beavers
The Oregonian

How much will Oregon Ducks throw on depleted yet effective Stanford secondary?

EUGENE — Stanford’s secondary has been significantly impacted by injuries this season and will be tested by a balanced and deep Oregon receiving corps. The Cardinal are without cornerbacks Ethan Bonner and Salim Turner-Muhammad and safety Jonathan McGill and cornerback Zahran Manley is doubtful for Saturday (12:30 p.m., ABC), against the No. 3 Ducks. Stanford will turn to junior Nicolas Toomer, and true freshman Jaden Slocum to start opposite Kyu Blu Kelly at corner and safety Noah Williams returns after missing last week’s game against UCLA.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan is hot. Can he cash in with name, image and likeness deals?

Oregon State’s Chance Nolan could soon find out what a hot college quarterback is worth on the name, image and likeness market. Earlier this week, Nolan signed a contract with Supreme Sports, which will handle his NIL marketing rights. Supreme Sports president Michael Kolodzi said he’s waiting for the contract approval from Oregon State’s compliance department before he can begin pursuing potential deals.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon alumni, donors form company to enhance name, image, likeness opportunities for Ducks athletes

Oregon Ducks athletes will have a new outlet to work with dedicated exclusively to enhancing their ability to profit from name, image and likeness opportunities. A group of prominent UO alumni and donors, including Phil Knight, Pat Kilkenny, Ed Maletis, Jim Morse and the Papé Family announced the formation of Division Street, Inc., a venture that will be headed by a pair of former Nike executives and centered around enabling Oregon’s athletes to “create and monetize their brands in a way that enables them to focus on the two most important parts of their collegiate journey— academics and sport,” the company announced.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

BYU Cougars vs Utah State football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/1/21)

The No. 13 BYU Cougars football team (4-0) are off to one of their best starts in years and look to continue that upward trend when they visit a dangerous, and capable Utah State Aggies team (3-1) in storied rivalry game. The coveted “Old Wagon Wheel” is at stake and has been a part of this rivalry since 1948. This college football showdown kicks off on Friday, October 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from Maverik Stadium with a live TV broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
UTAH STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
61K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy