Salem, OR

Police arrest 2 men in connection with Salem shooting that injured 10-year-old

By Fedor Zarkhin
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
A 10-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were injured in a shooting in unincorporated Salem Saturday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday in a residential neighborhood in Northeast Salem, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials initially reported that the boy had suffered life-threatening injuries, but the sheriff’s office said Sunday that both victims are now in stable condition.

