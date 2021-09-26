Police arrest 2 men in connection with Salem shooting that injured 10-year-old
A 10-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were injured in a shooting in unincorporated Salem Saturday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday in a residential neighborhood in Northeast Salem, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials initially reported that the boy had suffered life-threatening injuries, but the sheriff’s office said Sunday that both victims are now in stable condition.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1