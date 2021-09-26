Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Healthy scratch for Week 3
Humphrey (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Humphrey appeared to be in line for a bigger role after he logged 55 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 2 compared to the 29 percent he played during Week 1. However, that isn't the case, as the 6-foot-4 wideout has been ruled a healthy scratch for Week 3. Kenny Stills, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, and Chris Hogan will be the key beneficiaries of Humphrey's absence.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0