MLB

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Works four innings Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

DeSclafani allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings, taking a no-decision versus Colorado on Saturday. The right-hander kept the ball in the yard at Coors Field, so consider that a moral victory. He's allowed just one home run through 27 innings in five September starts. DeSclafani has pitched to a 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 149:42 K:BB through 162.2 innings this season. He's expected to make his last regular-season start during next weekend's series versus the Padres.

www.cbssports.com

