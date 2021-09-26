CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Fills stat sheet Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamirez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the White Sox. His first-inning two-run homer set the tone in a game Cleveland dominated. Ramirez added an RBI single in the sixth, after which he stole second and scored on a Bobby Bradley sacrifice fly. With a .911 OPS, 36 homers, 26 stolen bases, 99 RBI and 107 runs scored, Ramirez has enjoyed a highly productive 2021. He'll bat third as the designated hitter for Sunday's series finale against the Pale Hose.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Is Jose Ramirez the best deal in baseball?

In 2017, the Cleveland Indians signed their budding star third baseman Jose Ramírez to a five-year deal worth $26 million with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons at $11 million and $13 million, respectively. This weekend against the New York Yankees, Ramirez had a phenomenal series. He was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
thepostathens.com

The Bottom Line: The Cleveland Guardians need to extend Jose Ramirez this offseason

The baseball team based in Cleveland has 12 games left in what has been an extremely disappointing season. Barring an ultimate miracle, those will be the final games they play with their current nickname. In just under two weeks, they will officially become the Cleveland Guardians, and while their problematic...
MLB
times-gazette.com

Jose Ramirez wins Player of the Week, Oscar Mercado hits skid: Cleveland 3 up, 3 down

An All-Star third baseman on a continued surge. An outfielder-turned-reliever returning to a major league field for the first time in more than five years. As the regular season winds down, Cleveland continues to evaluate the progression and development of several young players standing on uncertain ground heading into an offseason that will be full of difficult decisions for the front office. In that way, it's almost acting as an extension of spring training while the team gathers as much information and context as possible before winter arrives.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Indians#The White Sox#Rbi
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Ramirez: Designated for assignment

Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday. Ramirez owns a 5.75 ERA in 20.1 major-league innings this season, the last of which came back in early July. His 5.23 ERA over 41.1 frames at the Triple-A level isn't much better. He'll exit the 40-man roster as the Padres add Vince Velasquez ahead of his scheduled start against the Cardinals.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Fills stat sheet in win

Hilliard went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-8 win over Washington. The outfielder put Colorado ahead in the sixth inning with his 11th homer of the year. He got on base with a single in the ninth, stole second and scored what would be the winning run on a Brendan Rodgers single. Hilliard has rarely showed much consistency at the plate with a .202/.280/.452 slash line this year, but he's hit safely in each of his last four starts. The 27-year-old has added three steals, 24 RBI and 27 runs scored in 186 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Indians' Harold Ramirez: Out for Game 1 of twin bill

Ramirez (shoulder) is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Kansas City. Ramirez could rejoin the starting nine for the nightcap, but Cleveland may prefer to stay away from the 27-year-old for the day after he injured his right shoulder in Sunday's blowout win over the Yankees. Before departing, Ramirez enjoyed a nice day at the dish, going 2-for-2 with four RBI and a run. Oscar Mercado will spell Ramirez in left field as Cleveland kicks off a nine-game week that includes a pair of doubleheaders.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Fills in for Tucker

Siri started in right field in place of Kyle Tucker (shoulder) and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 10-0 win over the Angels. Siri, who entered Sunday's game when Tucker was removed with shoulder discomfort, homered for a second straight day. Tucker's ailing shoulder was good enough for him to serve as designated hitter Monday, but manager Dusty Baker didn't want to risk him in the field and told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that the outfielder may be limited to DH for this series against Los Angeles. Siri, who batted leadoff with Jose Altuve getting a breather, has four home runs in 12 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Indians' Harold Ramirez: Returns to lineup

Ramirez (shoulder) is starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox. Ramirez was out of the lineup in each of the last three games, but he'll be back in action during Thursday's matinee. He's starting in left field and batting seventh.
MLB
CBS Sports

Indians' Harold Ramirez: Exits with apparent shoulder injury

Ramirez was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees after suffering an apparent right shoulder injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Ramirez crashed into the right field wall attempting to catch Gio Urshela's home run. He should be considered day-to-day until further notice.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy