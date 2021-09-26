Indians' Jose Ramirez: Fills stat sheet Saturday

An All-Star third baseman on a continued surge. An outfielder-turned-reliever returning to a major league field for the first time in more than five years. As the regular season winds down, Cleveland continues to evaluate the progression and development of several young players standing on uncertain ground heading into an offseason that will be full of difficult decisions for the front office. In that way, it's almost acting as an extension of spring training while the team gathers as much information and context as possible before winter arrives.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO