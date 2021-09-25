'Help me bring him home': boy, 14, missing in southern Indiana after taking dog for a walk

Jacob McCarty, 14, has gone missing from Corydon, Indiana after officials say he went to take his German Shepherd for a walk in a wooded area. McCarty was last seen on Sept. 21. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said the department has searched the area where McCarty was last seen between May and Joe Rhoads Pool and Pacer Court by ground and air, and has used canine teams, but has been unable to locate the teen.