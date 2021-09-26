CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple Shooting In Fairhill Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section early Sunday morning has left one woman dead and two men hospitalized, police say. The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott Streets.

A 31-year-old woman was shot once in the chest and died. She was transported by a private vehicle to Episcopal Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man was shot once in the chest and placed in critical condition. He was transported to Episcopal Hospital by a medic, according to police.

The third victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot once in the right shoulder. He walked into Jefferson Frankford Hospital around 7:30 a.m. and is in stable condition, police say.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

