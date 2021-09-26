Hewitt-Trussville Middle School recognizes star readers

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville Middle School students who participated in the Summer Reading Bingo Challenge recently celebrated their achievements.

Students sat down for a popsicle party and a drawing for the grand prize basket which included a variety of great books, snacks and a $25 Visa gift card.

Students worked hard and read many great books this summer.

Congratulations to Sydni Williams for being the winner of the grand prize basket. HTMS encourages its students to keep reading.