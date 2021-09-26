CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School recognizes star readers

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville Middle School students who participated in the Summer Reading Bingo Challenge recently celebrated their achievements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wezXq_0c8d4EOe00 Students sat down for a popsicle party and a drawing for the grand prize basket which included a variety of great books, snacks and a $25 Visa gift card.

Students worked hard and read many great books this summer.

Congratulations to Sydni Williams for being the winner of the grand prize basket. HTMS encourages its students to keep reading.

Comments / 0

Alabama Education
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

