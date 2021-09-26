CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss Returns In Style After Horrific Accident Recovery

 5 days ago
The new season of reality show Storage Wars will feature the return of the king. At least, the king of collectibles. Barry Weiss , who was missing from the show for months after a bike crash left him with multiple injuries, will be back for the new season.

TMZ reports Weiss made a grand entrance in his return to the show, surprising the cast when he rolled up in a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, retrofitted with a flamethrower exhaust.

While the cast admired the car’s first appearance, they couldn’t tell who was driving until Weiss rolled down the tinted window. “Did you miss me?!?” A few jokes were spent on him, but one bidder lamented that on a day anticipated to be a hunt for collectibles, the king of collectibles returned.

Season 13 of Storage Wars arrives Nov. 2 with back-to-back episodes.

Linda Patterson Makowski
4d ago

I met Barry at the Irwindale race track. He is a very nice guy. So happy to hear he has recovered from his injuries and will be back.

Danielle Saccoman
4d ago

Barry Weiss is the king I don’t care what anybody says when it comes to collectibles he is the king

Cherrtte1984 Payne18
3d ago

Barry since u have not been on the show we don't watch anymore, so glad u are coming back now we can watch our favorite guy, u and Ivy make the show

Deadline

