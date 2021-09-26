‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss Returns In Style After Horrific Accident Recovery
TMZ reports Weiss made a grand entrance in his return to the show, surprising the cast when he rolled up in a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, retrofitted with a flamethrower exhaust.
While the cast admired the car’s first appearance, they couldn’t tell who was driving until Weiss rolled down the tinted window. “Did you miss me?!?” A few jokes were spent on him, but one bidder lamented that on a day anticipated to be a hunt for collectibles, the king of collectibles returned.
Season 13 of Storage Wars arrives Nov. 2 with back-to-back episodes.
