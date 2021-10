The Minnesota Vikings believe it is "unlikely" that running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) plays in the team's Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Cook played through the injury in the team's close Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but was repeatedly seen leaving the field to get his ankle looked at during that contest. While there was optimism regarding his availability for the team's Week 3 matchup earlier in the week, it sounds like the team will now opt for a more cautious approach with their star.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO