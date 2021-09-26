2021 Ryder Cup Odds: Sunday Singles Matches

Team USA's Dustin Johnson hits his shot from the 8th tee during the Afternoon Fourball Matches for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept 25, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Montana Pritchard / PGA of America via Getty Images)

The 2021 Ryder Cup gets underway at 12:05 pm with the marquee matchup between Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy.

After controversially sitting down the Northern Ireland superstar for Saturday’s foursome session, Europe Captain Padraig Harrington is now relying on the four-time major winner to perform as his lead dog and win that first match against world No. 5 Schauffele. Otherwise it’s essentially over for the Euros.

The oddsmakers have (somewhat surprisingly) pegged the 28-year-old American as a strong favorite at -175, while McIlroy is offered at +145.

With a seemingly insurmountable 11-5 lead, the Americans are favored in 11 of the 12 matches, with only Jon Rahm (-200) listed as the favorite against American rookie Scottie Scheffler (+165) in the day’s third match.

The 26-year old Spaniard – as expected – has been Europe’s most reliable player over the first two days, compiling a 3-0-1 record.

Only Brooks Koepka (-200) is favored as heavily on Sunday. The American superstar will take on Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (+165) in the day’s No. 7 match.

Finally, as the American in the day’s sixth match, Dustin Johnson, who’s compiled a perfect 4-0-0 record, and is favored (-185) to win his match against Paul Casey, is expected to claim the Ryder Cup clinching point for Team USA.