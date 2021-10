Wolves boss Bruno Lage says today's clash with Southampton is a "big game". Both teams are in need of a win after a slow start to the season. Lage said: "It's a big game because the way they are playing, they did well. They are very solid and compact and when they press, they press higher, everyone helps together, short spaces to play, and in this way they did very well. They did very well against Newcastle, they did very well against Man City with the way they press and the way they play.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO