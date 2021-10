Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports Los Angeles Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. Bellinger has a non-displaced rib fracture and will sit out of his second consecutive game of the series. Reports have indicated he will try to play with the injury. Bellinger last started in a 3-1 loss to the Reds on Sept. 17, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Bellinger has played 89 games, hitting .159 with a .237 OBP and nine home runs.

