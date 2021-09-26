CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

By Andrew Holleran
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.

