Pandemic helped spur adoption of new technology in Las Vegas resorts

In a nutshell: If you’re looking for luxury, the Palazzo Las Vegas delivers. The hotel offers spacious, comfortable rooms with nice furnishings with the amenities and bathroom one would expect of a 5-star establishment. The resort complex is extensive and includes multiple pools, a spa, and tons of shopping and dining options. It’s by far the nicest hotel I’ve stayed at in Vegas, although it’s certainly above what I’d normally pick. Ergo, it was a fun way to burn an IHG free night certificate.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO