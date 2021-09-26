Pandemic helped spur adoption of new technology in Las Vegas resorts
From the self-service kiosks lining the entrances to QR codes dotting virtually every sign, it’s hard not to notice how COVID-19 has changed resorts in Las Vegas. Over the last year, the hospitality industry has been forced to adapt to changing demands of customers who are looking to avoid crowded lines and limit human interactions, all while still delivering that quintessential Las Vegas experience.www.reviewjournal.com
