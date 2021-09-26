CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pandemic helped spur adoption of new technology in Las Vegas resorts

By Colton Lochhead
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the self-service kiosks lining the entrances to QR codes dotting virtually every sign, it’s hard not to notice how COVID-19 has changed resorts in Las Vegas. Over the last year, the hospitality industry has been forced to adapt to changing demands of customers who are looking to avoid crowded lines and limit human interactions, all while still delivering that quintessential Las Vegas experience.

www.reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas Sun

Man hits $1 million jackpot at Las Vegas Strip resort

Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 | 3:51 p.m. A gambler at the Venetian won over $1 million Tuesday while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em, according to a news release. The player, a guest at the Strip resort, hit the jackpot when he was dealt a royal flush in spades. He had placed a $5 side bet to qualify for the top tier of a progressive jackpot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory debuts new autumn display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip is transporting guests through a magical forest as part of its new autumn display. According to a news release, the new display, dubbed "Deeper Into the Woods," transports guests for an "enchanting journey through a magical forest filled with playful woodland creatures and one-of-a-kind artistic floral arrangements."
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Review: The Palazzo Las Vegas

In a nutshell: If you’re looking for luxury, the Palazzo Las Vegas delivers. The hotel offers spacious, comfortable rooms with nice furnishings with the amenities and bathroom one would expect of a 5-star establishment. The resort complex is extensive and includes multiple pools, a spa, and tons of shopping and dining options. It’s by far the nicest hotel I’ve stayed at in Vegas, although it’s certainly above what I’d normally pick. Ergo, it was a fun way to burn an IHG free night certificate.
LIFESTYLE
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Amazon opens new delivery station in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amazon has opened a new delivery station in North Las Vegas. The company opened a fulfillment center in North Las Vegas and a cross-dock facility in Henderson in 2020. In December, Amazon announced the launch of eight facilities in Nevada including two new delivery centers in Henderson and Las Vegas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
SKIFT

Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts Valuations Tank on Chinese Crackdown

Early Check-In Editor’s Note: Early Check-In, Making Sense of the Week in Hotel Deals & Development is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro. First thing every Monday morning, hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance brings readers exclusive reporting and insights into hotel deals and development, and how those trends are making an impact across the travel industry. Start your week by being smarter.
ECONOMY
963kklz.com

Listen To Win Foreigner Tickets At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

96.3 KKLZ Welcomes Grammy Award-winning FOREIGNER to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas March 25-April 9!. Listen each weekday at 8:40 am to The Mike & Carla Morning Show for your chance to score a pair of tickets to hear all the hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is”, “Juke Box Hero”, “Cold As Ice”, “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and so much more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Game day bites at Marigold inside Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the start of the football and flannels season and Marigold at Resorts World Las Vegas has launched a football menu so that fans can chow down while watching the Raiders. The menu, created by Executive Chef Robert Garcia and is available on football game days...
RESTAURANTS
#Tech#Resorts International#Advertising#Unlv
TravelDailyNews.com

Is Las Vegas returning to normal post-pandemic?

A report from the U.S. Travel Association estimated that the travel industry lost $1.1 trillion in 2020 due to COVID-19. Restrictions were in place across the country, including Las Vegas, which relies upon millions of visitors a year to fill up the casinos and hotels. Yes, there was the option for people to gamble online and there are some excellent online casinos, as highlighted by www.gamblerspro.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kshb.com

Las Vegas boy adopts puppy named Nemo who shares his 'small ear'

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas boy and his new puppy have something special in common. They were each born with a small ear. Nemo, the pup, was named after Disney and Pixar's “Finding Nemo.” The young clownfish in the film is a little different, and so is the adorable pup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lifestyle
Health
Technology
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Public Health
Instagram
talesbuzz.com

Moon-shaped Las Vegas resort costs 500x less than space trip

Would you shell out $500 for a discount lunar experience?. The world’s richest private citizens spend $200,000 to $250,000 per ticket to secure spots on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic flights. And SpaceX’s recent civilian flight was a nine-figure endeavor. But one design company plans to launch out-of-this-world...
LIFESTYLE
edm.com

New Moon-Shaped Vegas Resort Will Have an Outer Space-Themed Nightclub

If you thought the themed resorts in Las Vegas weren't extra enough, think again. In case traveling to outer space for a concert is too rich for your blood, Sin City will soon bring the cosmos directly to you after two Canadian entrepreneurs revealed their plans to build a moon-themed, spherical resort in the gambling mecca of the West.
LIFESTYLE
reviewjournal.com

New Nobu restaurant to open at Paris Las Vegas

A third Nobu restaurant is coming to town early next year, this time to Paris Las Vegas. The new restaurant is part of an expansion of the Nobu brand — founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper — in partnership with Caesars Entertainment across the U.S. that also includes a multimillion dollar refresh of the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace’s guest rooms and public areas. Those renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas is Now Open

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas is Now Open. The Strip’s newest luxury resort debuted its anticipated nightlife destination this past weekend. Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group welcomed the debut of the Strip’s most anticipated nightlife destination, Zouk Nightclub, with an action-packed, sold-out weekend. With featured artists Tiësto, Becky G, DJ Snake and Charly Jordan headlining the opening weekend, guests made their way into the innovative new space and enjoyed an experience unlike any other.
LIFESTYLE

