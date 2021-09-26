CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Stevie Wonder and H.E.R. Bring the House Down at Los Angeles Edition of Global Citizen Fest

By Lily Moayeri
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVzZR_0c8d1ond00

The Los Angeles component of Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour live broadcast around the world was a welcome, if cautious return to in-person concerts: For many of the attendees of the Greek Theatre show on September 25, 2021, it was their first since March 2020. Flashing vaccine cards prior to entry, the full-capacity crowd caught an all-star lineup with Stevie Wonder , H.E.R., One Republic, 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and Adam Lambert, among others.

Los Angeles was among a number of cities, including New York — read Variety ‘s report and see photos from the New York edition, with Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Paul Simon and more, here —  London, Paris, Sydney, Rio, Mumbai and Lagos hosting Global Citizen Live concerts for live broadcast. In addition, there are one-off performances from such artists as Metallica in Louisville, KY, Andrea Bocelli in Tuscany and BTS in Seoul, among others. Highlights from the global programming will be airing on ABC today (Sept. 26).

Even with just a handful of songs each, every artist on the bill brought the crowd to its feet, particularly during Stevie Wonder’s headlining performance. Pushed up to the edge of his stage with a grand piano and an array of keyboards, Wonder’s already exciting appearance was ramped up with H.E.R. joining him on guitar for the first of his three songs, “Superstition.” Wonder continued with “Overjoyed,” packaging messages about taking action in an authentic personal anecdote, connecting the 2010 earthquake in Haiti to the birth of his grandchild. Wonder ended on a new song, “The Living Killing Life,” to shouts of “I love you Stevie” from the crowd.

H.E.R. gave a standout performance of her own when she returned to the stage later in the evening. She introduced her set a medley of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” continuing with “Hold On” and ending with her cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” shredding on her signature Fender Stratocaster guitar. She also tore it up on the drums for “We Made It,” and briefly on the bass earlier in her set. She embedded the messages of Global Citizen into her music and her banter.

Getting into the spirit of the joint performances, Lovato and Lambert came together for a cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World,” for which the two were wearing matching pants. This came after Lovato’s spare yet wrenching version of “Anyone” accompanied only by piano, and before Lambert to shifted to his full band to perform “Superpower” with his patented moves.

Continuing the theme of joint performances, Wonder and Sheila E. jumped on stage with OneRepublic for their closing set to perform “This I Know.” Los Angeles is the last location for Global Citizen Live’s worldwide broadcast geared toward bringing attention to the organization’s mission: “A Recovery Plan for the World,” with the aim of ending COVID-19 and kickstarting global recovery. The campaign petitions world leaders, philanthropists and the private sector to make and prioritize commitments to climate change, famine and vaccine equity.

These messages were repeated in between performances by in-person appearances from a variety of celebrities from Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Maggie Q, Jojo, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and MJ Rodriguez. Also on hand were members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, speaking urgently about California wildfires, and local youth activists. There was also an array of taped appearances from an international collection of activists, politicians and celebrities. These were accompanied by distressing images of famine and climate crisis, plus statistics from around the world.

A far cry from a telethon, the global nature of the events and the level of star power, plus the financial and commitment responsibility not being on concertgoers and viewers gives the events a celebratory feel. This is ramped up by footage of the Global Citizen Festival from previous years and from the other cities, including the Fugees from New York and Christine and the Queens from Paris.

Post Global Citizen Live, the organization reports 60 million COVID-19 vaccines, 157 million trees, and $1.1 billion committed to climate, famine, and COVID-19 response efforts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Lady Gaga Gets Teary-Eyed as Tony Bennett Sketches Her in ‘Love For Sale’ Video

Lady Gaga is reduced to tears as legendary singer Tony Bennett sits down to sketch her in a new behind-the-scenes video for their “Love For Sale” collaborative album, out today. “I was thinking of doing a sketch of you for the cover, a nice, clean picture of you,” he says. Bennett beautifully sketches Gaga in what becomes the center of the artwork for “Love For Sale,” set to the song “I Concentrate On You.” “It’s beautiful, it’s so beautiful. It makes me cry,” the Oscar-winning actress tells Bennett. (Click above to watch the video.) The album includes “Do I Love You,” “I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alejandro Sanz, Spain’s Most Decorated Singer, Recalls Career Highs That Brought Him to Hollywood Walk of Fame

“A star is something magical, a dream…” That’s Alejandro Sanz — Spain’s most decorated singer-composer, with 22 Latin Grammys and four Grammy Awards to his name — rhapsodizing about his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, set to be unveiled in a ceremony on the boulevard today. “I feel like children who dream of becoming astronauts and wish to see stars up close, to touch them. I’ve been pinching myself; I am going to have a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. I am going to touch it, see it, feel it, but above all, share it. It is real; more than...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘We Rise’: Hollywood Comes Together for Variety’s Power of Women Dinner

Katy Perry sang “What Makes a Woman.” Amanda Gorman recited “We Rise.” Lorde called for protection of the earth and indigenous peoples. Channing Dungey defined her power as only she could, and Rita Moreno dazzled with her 89-year-young vitality. Variety‘s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime event on Thursday night was an intimate dinner with a big helping of inspiration for about 300 people from across the entertainment industry, who gathered under the stars on a made-to-order balmy night in Beverly Hills. The evening, supported by Cadillac as premier sponsor, had plenty of star power thanks to the five honorees who were feted...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Billie Eilish to Join ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Shows in L.A. Alongside Danny Elfman

“Can’t shake this feeling that I have / The worst is just around the bend,” go the lyrics of Billie Eilish’s new song. Or, a least, of “Sally’s Song,” the number Eilish will be singing when she joins the cast of a live-to-picture concert/screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in the Los Angeles area Halloween weekend. Eilish was announced Friday as an additional cast member for the two “Nightmare” shows at Banc of California Stadium Oct. 29 and 31. Her Sally joins Jack Skellington, sung by the animated musical’s composer/songwriter, Danny Elfman, as well as “Weird Al” Yankovic singing the role...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Variety

At 88, Tom Skerritt Finally Gets a Starring Role in ‘East of the Mountains’

In a 60-year career that’s seen him turn up in key supporting roles in hits like “Alien,” “Top Gun,” and “M*A*S*H*,” Tom Skerritt finally gets a starring role in a movie. The acclaimed actor is front-and-center in “East of the Mountains,” playing a retired heart surgeon who keeps his terminal cancer diagnosis a secret from his daughter and bottles up his emotions after the death of his wife. He drives into the Cascade Mountains of Washington, alone except for his dog and a shotgun, determined to take his own life while he’s out in the wilderness. Soon into the fateful journey,...
MOVIES
Variety

Paula Markovitch’s ‘Angeles’ Links Cuevas De Altamira, Avanti, Gualicho & Isla Bonita (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexico’s Cuevas de Altamira and Avanti Cinema and Argentina’s Gualicho Cine and Isla Bonita have joined forces to co-produce “Ángeles,” the latest feature from director-producer-writer Paula Markovitch, whose feature film debut, coming-of-age drama “The Prize,” won two Berlin Silver Bears in 2011. Cuevas de Altamira is Markovitch’s label. A tough drama, its main characters are a poor kid who sells candies in the street and a fifty-something man sunk in despair, said the director. First directing 1999’s “Perriférico,” a short starring Diego Luna, Markovitch has developed into an influential Latin American cineaste, co-wroting Fernando Eimbcke’s “Duck Season” which swept Guadalajara in 2004...
MOVIES
Variety

Neon Acquires Rebeca Huntt’s ‘Beba’ After Toronto Premiere

Neon has acquired worldwide rights to “Beba,” the first film from New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt. The documentary-memoir had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, where it was hailed for its “originality, inventiveness and the urgency of Huntt’s voice,” Neon said in a statement. The film, which weaves together music, 16mm film, poetry and interviews, will get a 2022 release from Neon. The daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, Huntt, whose nickname is “Beba,” reflects on her childhood and adolescence in New York City while investigating the historical, societal and generational trauma she has inherited. Throughout...
MOVIES
Variety

Paris Hilton to Launch Her Own Roblox Virtual World, Complete With DJ Stages and a Private Jet

Paris Hilton’s digital avatar will soon be sliving on Roblox. The TV personality-entrepreneur-influencer-podcaster is adding “gamer” to her CV with the launch of Paris World: an outpost on the Roblox gaming platform that will let fans explore a stylized milieu that revolves around the celebrity icon. Paris World, which officially goes live Oct. 6 on Roblox, is described as “a virtual oasis of fun, possibility and, of course, #sliving” (a term coined by Hilton that fuses “slaying” and “living my best life”). The new gaming experience includes massive DJ stages, Paris’ own house, a zoo and, because why not, a private jet,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
H.e.r.
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Jojo
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Marvin Gaye
Variety

Meek Mill Finds a Sweet Spot Between the Serious and Superficial With ‘Expensive Pain’: Album Review

It would be wrong to call “Expensive Pain” the most serious album of Philadelphia-born rapper and social justice/prison reform activist Meek Mill’s nearly 20-year-career, a vocation that started with a score of locally loved mixtapes before dropping a debut studio album, “Dreams & Nightmares,” in 2012. Mill was always serious, even stern, whether his frowny-face loomed over the holy roll of “Amen,” the rough family portraiture of “Otherside of America,” or the aspirational desires of his album debut’s title track. So, Mill has no problem being bellicose and earnest. Mill also has no problem goofing off or rhapsodizing about hip-hop’s gold...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed For Season 5 At Disney Channel (TV News Roundup)

Disney Channel has ordered a fifth season of “Raven’s Home,” starring Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Isaac Ryan Brown as her son Booker. The spinoff series will continue to follow the adventures of the somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her teen son Booker, who has inherited the same gift of catching glimpses of the future. Season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, reprising the role of Victor Baxter, Raven’s dad. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang. Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff developed the series and join Symoné as executive producers, along with Anthony...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Signs WarnerMedia First-Look Deal as ‘Many Saints of Newark’ Debuts

“The Sopranos” creator David Chase has signed a five year first-look deal with WarnerMedia. News of the deal comes on the day that “The Many Saints of Newark,” a “Sopranos” prequel film written by Chase and Lawrence Konner, is debuting in theaters and on HBO Max. Under his new deal, Chase will develop content for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Nicole Lambert is the executive vice president of Chase Films and producer of “The Many Saints of Newark” alongside Chase. “David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry,” said Casey Bloys,...
NEWARK, NJ
Variety

‘AFV’ at 700 Episodes: Not Even the COVID-19 Pandemic Will Stop the Show

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” has vaulted past “Gunsmoke” and joined the rarefied ranks of “The Simpsons” on the list of primetime entertainment series that have amassed an astounding 700 episodes. The milestone segment kicks off “AFV’s” 32nd season on ABC on Oct. 3. Getting there over the past year and a half was a heck of a journey for “AFV” veterans, who thought they’d seen it all when it comes to producing the beloved clip show. The biggest jolt was the loss of the studio audience. The show’s competition and comedy elements lean heavily on the reaction of the “AFV” studio audience,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizen#Superstition#House#Greek#Bts#Abc
Variety

Weezer’s Creative Director for Hella Mega Tour Breaks Down Band’s High-Voltage Stage Design (EXCLUSIVE)

When live performance creative duo Tawbox got the call to pitch stage design ideas to Weezer for their Hella Mega tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, they knew they had to pull out all the stops. “It’s literally my favorite artists on a tour together, with one of them asking us to do something, so it was a no-brainer to put something together for it,” says Bronski, who founded Tawbox in 2012 along with partner Amber Rimell. Since its inception, Tawbox has put together some of the most unique and daring live performances, including Stormzy’s iconic 2019 Glastonbury set, which...
MUSIC
Variety

‘A Crossing’ Review: A Powerful Refugee Journey, But Dance Musical Still Has a Few Miles to Go

In “A Crossing,” the new dance musical premiering at Barrington Stage in the Berkshires, a group of desperate immigrants confront hazardous terrains, punishing weather, threatening vigilantes — and their own mixed feelings of hope, loss and doubt — as they seek safety and a better life across the U.S.-Mexican border. Directed with a graceful naturalism by Joshua Bergasse and co-choreographed with Alberto Lopez with energy, heart and authenticity, it’s a journey whose stories and characters are told entirely in movement and song, both original and traditional, by a 12-member cast of Latinx singers and dancers. Backed by six musicians, it’s a lilting...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Original Song – Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson and Billie Eilish Among Megastars In Contention

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Agustina San Martín’s Ethereal ‘To Kill the Beast’ Explores Desire at Guadalajara

Agustina San Martín brings to Guadalajara her debut feature film, tropical gothic “To Kill the Beast” – an atmospheric coming-of-age whirlwind of fear, death, and desire. When Emilia, 17, arrives to work at a hostel on the jungle borders of Brazil, she must face the truth of her brother’s disappearance, as well as the truth about herself. “To Kill the Beast” is an emotional, erotic journey of self-discovery and plays out like a boat upon a dream, eschewing traditional plot pacing for something more ephemeral and haptic. The Party Film Sales has acquired the film, which debuted at TIFF. San Martín...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Katy Perry Tears Up at Variety’s Power of Women, Thanks Orlando Bloom for ‘Handling the Insanity of My Life’

Katy Perry, representing her own Firework Foundation, which aims to reach underserved communities through the arts, took the stage at Variety‘s Power of Women event on Thursday, Sept. 30 to perform “What Makes a Woman” after accepting the honor from CBS News personality Gayle King. Said King: “I could stand here and rattle off a whole lot of stats about what makes this next honoree one of the most influential women in the music industry—maybe let you know that she’s the only female artist ever to have five number one singles (from a single album) on the Billboard Hot 100; or...
MUSIC
Variety

Hunter Schafer Tells Heartwarming Story About Her Connection to Lorde’s Music in Power of Women Speech

Hunter Schafer got to present an award tonight to her new friend— Ella Yelich-O’Connor, or, as the rest of us know her, Lorde. But, before they were pals, Schafer was introduced to Lorde the same way we all were, she said in her speech while introducing the honoree at Variety’s Power of Women event: through her 2013 song “Royals.” “Lorde’s debut album and song were everything. For so many young people like me, it felt like we had been found in the album and by its singer,” the “Euphoria” actor, model and LGBTQ+ activist said. Schafer then went on to regale the audience...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director, Co-Writer Shaka King Signs First-Look Deal at FX

Shaka King has signed a first-look deal at FX. Under the deal, King will develop new TV projects for FX through his newly launched production company, I’d Watch That. Along with King, the company’s president and co-founder is Brandon Harris. King most recently directed, co-wrote, and produced the Oscar-winning feature film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which told the story of Illinois Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton and how the U.S government conspired to imprison and ultimately murder him. The film starred Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton, with Kaluuya winning the Oscar for best supporting actor. It also starred LaKeith Stanfield as...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, Mike O’Gorman

The “True Lies” pilot at CBS is building out its supporting cast. Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, and Mike O’Gorman have all joined the drama pilot. Variety previously exclusively reported that Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga would star in the pilot, which is based on the film of the same name. Like the film, main character Harry (Howey) appears to be a benign suburban dad and computer salesman on the surface, when in reality he is a world-class spy. His unfulfilled wife Helen (Gonzaga) is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

33K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy