In Hobart, volunteers are invited to plant trees Saturday, October 2nd from 9 a.m. to noon rain or shine at Robinson Lake Park. The Student Conservation Association will demonstrate proper tree planting techniques and tools will be provided; participants are advised to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes and bring drinking water and a face mask. For Covid safety, tools and gloves will be cleaned and sanitized prior to the event. Face masks will be required. Register at scarobinsonlakefallplanting.eventbrite.com . Tree plantings are being planned for Saturdays through November. The Student Conservation Association is a partner in CommuniTree Calumet, an initiative to plant 10,000 new trees in the region by 2022.

HOBART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO